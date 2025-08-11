Major construction is taking place on the roads in Harrisonburg, and it may impact traffic in and around James Madison University this weekend.

Approximately 4,700 new students and 800 transfer and upper-class students will move into dorms on Friday and Saturday.

JMU is recommending that students and area residents check the Virginia Department of Transportation website to avoid delays or detours.

Some of the places that will likely be impacted include:

East Market Street (U.S. 33): Multiple improvements are taking place on East Market Street between Martin Luther King Jr. Way and Burgess Road/Linda Lane, including upgrades to the Interstate 81 interchange (exit 247). Speed cameras are in place to help enforce the work zone speed limit.

University Boulevard: Work has begun to realign University Boulevard between the JMU Convocation Center parking lot and Forest Hill Road at the Oak Hill Drive intersection.

There will be signs to help guide traffic and JMU police officers will be stationed at intersections around campus to help direct new students.