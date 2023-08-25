Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Jerry Ratcliffe Show: Getting you ready for the 2023 UVA football season
Sports

Jerry Ratcliffe Show: Getting you ready for the 2023 UVA football season

Jerry Ratcliffe
Published date:

chris graham jerry ratcliffeThe 2023 UVA football season kicks off next week in Nashville with the ‘Hoos facing 10th-ranked Tennessee.

The Jerry Ratcliffe Show lets you in on what you need to know.

Topics include:

  • Tony Elliott has named Tony Muskett his starting QB
  • The heartwarming story about walk-on placekicker, and Marine Corps veteran, Matt Ganyard
  • The latest on the injury front, focusing on edge rusher Chico Bennett Jr.

The show also provides updates on football and basketball recruiting, and the latest on ACC expansion rumors.

Listen

Jerry Ratcliffe

Jerry Ratcliffe

Top News

1 AFP is taking Augusta County to court to get access to March 20 closed session recording
2 UVA Basketball Recruiting Update: The latest on Kneuppel, Hodge, Cofie, Punch
3 Report: Washington Nationals ace Stephen Strasburg set to announce retirement
4 WWE star Bray Wyatt dies of heart attack at 36; had battled COVID earlier this year
5 Charlottesville-based Virginia Diodes to invest $2.5 million to expand capacity

Latest News

pina colada missisippi beau rivage alcohol pool
Op/Eds, U.S.

An entire day in the Charlotte airport: Shopping, $25 margaritas, a Minute Suite

Crystal Graham
richmond virginia
Police, Virginia

Richmond victim identified in Aug. 17 homicide on South Lombardy Street

Crystal Graham

A Richmond man is dead after a shooting on South Lombardy Street, according to the Richmond Police Department.

oliver anthony rich men north of richmond
Politics, U.S.

‘Rich Men North of Richmond’ guy on Republicans: ‘I wrote that song about those people’

Chris Graham

The “Rich Men North of Richmond” guy, Oliver Anthony, darling of Republicans the past couple of weeks because of his song that they thought told Democrats where to stick it, turns out, he doesn’t like the Republicans.

charlottesville virginia map
Economy, Local

Charlottesville homeowner assistance program grant filing deadline extended to Sept. 8

Crystal Graham
norfolk
Police, Schools, Virginia

Norfolk mother convicted in case of 6-year-old son who brought gun to school

Crystal Graham
police emergency fire accident
Police, Sports, Virginia

Shooting investigation near Kempsville High School football field ongoing

Crystal Graham
chris graham scott german
Sports

Podcast: Will Stanford, Cal and SMU get ACC invites? Breaking down the latest

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy