Jerry Ratcliffe Show: Getting you ready for the 2023 UVA football season

The 2023 UVA football season kicks off next week in Nashville with the ‘Hoos facing 10th-ranked Tennessee.

The Jerry Ratcliffe Show lets you in on what you need to know.

Topics include:

Tony Elliott has named Tony Muskett his starting QB

The heartwarming story about walk-on placekicker, and Marine Corps veteran, Matt Ganyard

The latest on the injury front, focusing on edge rusher Chico Bennett Jr.

The show also provides updates on football and basketball recruiting, and the latest on ACC expansion rumors.

