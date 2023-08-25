Jerry Ratcliffe Show: Getting you ready for the 2023 UVA football season

The 2023 UVA football season kicks off next week in Nashville with the ‘Hoos facing 10th-ranked Tennessee.
The Jerry Ratcliffe Show lets you in on what you need to know.
Topics include:
- Tony Elliott has named Tony Muskett his starting QB
- The heartwarming story about walk-on placekicker, and Marine Corps veteran, Matt Ganyard
- The latest on the injury front, focusing on edge rusher Chico Bennett Jr.
The show also provides updates on football and basketball recruiting, and the latest on ACC expansion rumors.