Honduran man faces 10 years for meth distribution, firearms possession in Virginia Beach

A Honduran national was sentenced yesterday in Virginia to 10 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

According to court documents, early on the morning of June 20, 2023, officers with the Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD) responded to a report of an unconscious individual in a car and found Delvin Antonio Cruz-Melgar, 25, asleep behind the wheel of a red Dodge that had been involved in a hit-and-run accident with another vehicle approximately 90 minutes earlier. After observing a meth pipe in plain view, VBPD initiated a probable cause search of the red Dodge and found a second meth pipe, a plastic bag containing 4.57 grams of meth and a black bag containing 225.44 grams of meth.

During a search of Cruz-Melgar’s person, officers discovered a loaded Walther PPX 9mm handgun in his waistband, as well as $760 in cash. Detectives with the VBPD Special Investigations Unit were called to the scene. The detectives found a stolen Akkar Churchill Model 612 12-gauge shotgun, a digital scale, multiple cellphones and ammunition in the vehicle.

