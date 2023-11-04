Harrisonburg elevates Amy Snider to full-time deputy city manager job

Harrisonburg City Manager Ande Banks has selected Amy Snider to serve as the organization’s new deputy city manager.

Snider, who joined the city in 2019 as the assistant to the city manager, has held the role of acting deputy city manager since November 2022.

The deputy city manager serves as the chief advisor to the city manager and assists with city operations, preparation of the budget and with the performance appraisal process for department directors; supports City Council meetings; represents the city manager in the latter’s absence; represents the city on various boards and commissions; serves as liaison between the city manager and department heads and various boards, committees and agencies; provides leadership to directors; supervises multiple directors as assigned by the city manager; and serves as deputy director of emergency services.

“Ms. Snider represents the very best combination of professionalism, educational background and technical expertise as well as a passionate commitment to her adopted home of Harrisonburg,” Banks said. “She has led the city’s efforts on a number of important programs and projects including leadership development, communication and support with our nonprofit community, and important projects such as the COVID relief funding of CARES.

“Most importantly, she has earned the respect of our community members, her colleagues and our elected officials throughout the Valley.”

In her time as a member of the city manager’s office, Snider has served as the lead on a number of vital projects, including the City’s ongoing initiative to design, construct and operate the future homeless services center. She also has played an instrumental role in the American Rescue Plan Act $23.8 million funding plan, working with key staff members to address community needs through the creation of a housing development fund, mental health fund and childcare fund, among other projects.

“I am deeply honored to assume the role of deputy city manager,” Snider said. “I look forward to continuing to work with our dedicated employees and community partners to deliver high quality, accessible services to all who reside in Harrisonburg.”