Arts & Entertainment, Local

Grandson of Peaches & Herb singer to perform with The Charlottesville Band

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Courtesy of Blue Ridge Group.

The Charlottesville Band is pleased to announce a free public collaboration with the U.S. Army Field Band, featuring Army rapper Staff Sergeant Nicholas “Nicco” Feemster.

Feemster will perform with Cville Band on Sunday, June 30, 2024, during their free Family Pops program at The Paramount Theater at 3:30 p.m.

Stationed at Fort Meade in Maryland, Feemster is one of the first two hip-hop artists hired by the Department of Defense. The unique performance at The Paramount Theater in Charlottesville will showcase the nationally known artist, and provide a rare opportunity for middle and high school students to participate in an interactive open rehearsal in advance of Cville Band’s free concert the next day.

All area middle and high school students are invited to attend and participate. Feemster will talk about his music, his journey with the U.S. Army Field Band and the rap genre as it relates to his role in the army. In addition to a video presentation and Q&A session, SSG Feemster will do rap exercises with the audience and rehearse a piece with the full Charlottesville Band. The exciting program has been performed all over the country, and Cville Band is honored to share with youth in the Charlottesville area.

Feemster comes from a musical family, taking inspiration from his grandfather Herb Fame of the Grammy-nominated R&B duo Peaches & Herb. He attended Georgia State University, where he received dual degrees in Marketing and Management Science. Feemster is a story-driven artist whose music covers a wide variety of topics, primarily related to mental health and the fight associated with individual growth.

“I’m overjoyed that I get to do this for a purpose bigger than myself… We want to reach as many people as possible, and if you want to reach people and tell stories that reach a larger audience, rap is a great way today,” Feemster said.

Feemster has been published in European media, and had his lyrics incorporated into high school and college curricula. He credits his highly-regimented physical and mental fitness routine as key to his success.

“This collaboration with SSG Feemster is something new for the band. This is the first time we will have the opportunity to work with a professional rap artist, and we are excited to provide the opportunity for local teens to participate in an open rehearsal with someone of his caliber, and to interact with him in an informal Q&A session,” Cville Band Director Steve Layman said.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

