Got your tickets? Tonight's Mega Millions jackpot just increased to $1.1 billion
U.S.

Got your tickets? Tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot just increased to $1.1 billion

Crystal Graham
Published date:
mega millions lottery tickets
(© The Toidi – stock.adobe.com)

The demand for Mega Millions tickets has driven the jackpot for tonight’s drawing up to an estimated $1.1 billion. After no grand-prize winner Friday night, the jackpot was estimated at $1.05 billion.

The last Mega Millions jackpot winner was on April 18.

Since the last jackpot was won on April 18, there have been more than 26.4 million winning tickets at all non-jackpot prize levels, ranging from $2 up to $5 million.

Mega Millions is the only lottery game that has awarded four jackpots exceeding $1 billion – one each in 2018, 2021, 2022 and 2023; with one more coming soon.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $2 each; in most jurisdictions, players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 to multiply their non-jackpot prizes.

Drawings are conducted at 11 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays.

 

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

