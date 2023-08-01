Got your tickets? Tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot just increased to $1.1 billion

The demand for Mega Millions tickets has driven the jackpot for tonight’s drawing up to an estimated $1.1 billion. After no grand-prize winner Friday night, the jackpot was estimated at $1.05 billion.

The last Mega Millions jackpot winner was on April 18.

Since the last jackpot was won on April 18, there have been more than 26.4 million winning tickets at all non-jackpot prize levels, ranging from $2 up to $5 million.

Mega Millions is the only lottery game that has awarded four jackpots exceeding $1 billion – one each in 2018, 2021, 2022 and 2023; with one more coming soon.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $2 each; in most jurisdictions, players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 to multiply their non-jackpot prizes.

Drawings are conducted at 11 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays.