Home FredNats come up one out short of no-hitter in 6-1 win over Delmarva Shorebirds
FredNats come up one out short of no-hitter in 6-1 win over Delmarva Shorebirds

Chris Graham
fredericksburg nationals The Fredericksburg Nationals were one out away from a combined no-hitter, before settling for the 6-1 win over the Delmarva Shorebirds on Monday night.

Starter Dannel Diaz (0-0, 3.12 ERA, 0.69 WHIP, 27Ks/7BBs in 17.1 IP) struck out six in four scoreless, hitless innings, followed by Johan Otanez (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.67 WHIP, 4Ks/2BBs in 3.0 IP) and Mason Denaburg (6-1, 3.74 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 39Ks/25BBs in 43.1 IP), who each put in two scoreless, hitless innings.

Samuel Vasquez (4-0, 3.97 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 29Ks/25BBs in 34.0 IP) got the first two outs in the ninth before giving up an RBI single to Shorebirds shortstop Aron Estrada.

Elijah Green, the Washington Nationals’ first-round pick in 2022, had a three-run triple in the second for the FredNats.

In Game 2 of the Fredericksburg-Delmarva series on Tuesday, Travis Sykora (0-3, 3.31 ERA) goes up against Nestor German (1-2, 1.16 ERA) in a 7:05 start.

