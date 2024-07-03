Fourth of July: UVA Health trauma program manager warns about fireworks safety for all

Seventy percent of fireworks injuries happen on the Fourth of July in the Shenandoah Valley.

“It really is the predominant time you see that,” said Valerie Quick, trauma program manager for the UVA Health Trauma Center.

In a web call with local press Wednesday afternoon, Quick warned individuals of the tendency humans have toward fatigue in the evening after being out all day in the sun on the 4th of July having fun. Setting off fireworks in the evening when tired can increase the chances for injury.

“Of course, tomorrow is the 4th of July, and, when you think about the 4th of July, you think about mom, apple pie and fireworks,” said Eric Swensen, UVA’s Public Information Officer.

Quick said that the most common fireworks-related injuries seen at trauma centers are burn-related injuries, usually on the hands, face and eyes.

“These are the areas that tend to get injured,” she said.

Also possible is tissue trauma.

Usually only a handful of such injuries happen in the Valley, however, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reported 10,000 injuries and eight deaths in the United States in 2023 related to fireworks. Most are injuries to teenagers and school-age children.

“The best thing with fireworks is to go find a professional group that’s doing it,” Quick said of the safest way to enjoy fireworks. She said to grab a blanket, sit down and enjoy.

But, some neighbors in the Valley will insist on performing their own small fireworks shows in backyards and cul-de-sacs. Quick said to be sure to keep fireworks purchases legal according to state regulations, which is usually ground fireworks that do not go up in the air and explode.

She also said to keep a hose or bucket of water handy in case of fire, to wear protective gear, including covering eyes, and to light one firework at a time and step away at least 35 feet. If the firework does not go off, wait and put it in a bucket of water.

If setting off fireworks at home, Quick said the individual lighting the fireworks should be sober, should not relight any firework that does not go off, should not place any body part over the firework and should not point fireworks at other individuals.

The safest distance to enjoy fireworks is at least 35 feet away, and at least 100 to 150 feet away from larger fireworks.

Safety tips for children, according to Quick, include avoiding bigger fireworks, setting rules and knowing your child’s habits and monitoring children, even with sparklers, which can burn at 2,000 degrees.

“They get super hot, super fast,” Quick said.

Sparklers should be held at a distance away from small children.

Quick suggested confetti poppers and glow sticks as safer alternatives to enjoy the 4th of July.

In the event of injury, Quick said a burn should be stopped as soon as possible by removing the object that caused the burn, rinse with cold water and remove clothing if the clothing is not burned onto the skin.

“Leave it to the experts if there are large areas burned,” she said.

And get to an emergency room or trauma center.

The age group for individuals who are prone to injuries with fireworks is ages 15 to 20.

“They have riskier behaviors,” Quick said.

School-age children are also prone because parents think they are old enough for sparklers, but they do not have the cognitive ability.

Fireworks injuries are relatively rare in the Valley, but emergency departments are prepared to handle them.