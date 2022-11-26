Former Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins expected to get first NFL start Sunday

The Los Angeles Rams have ruled out starting quarterback Mathew Stafford (concussion protocol/neck) for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Rams coach Sean McVay, while not totally giving away who will start for the Rams, indicated heavily that UVA alum Bryce Perkins might be behind center to begin the game.

“He’s got a great way about himself,” said McVay of Perkins, who has been listed as the third quarterback on LA’s depth chart, behind John Wolford.

Wolford started at QB for the Rams two weeks ago, but missed last week’s game with a neck injury and has been limited in practice this week.

McVay went on to say this about Perkins: “He’s got good composure, good command, good athleticism. I thought what he (Perkins) did last week (New Orleans), he did a lot of good things. I’m looking forward to him playing, if that’s the case.”

In the Saints game, Stafford had to leave in the third quarter to be examined for a concussion. He was replaced by Perkins, who gave the Saints defense some problems with his speed and elusiveness.

Perkins finished the game completing 5-of-10 passes for 64 yards, while rushing for 39 yards on five carries.

The loss left the defending Super Bowl champs a dismal 3-7 for the season.

In the Rams’ midweek media conference, Perkins reflected on what he needed to improve on after his outing against New Orleans.

“Getting the ball out of my hand, trying to be aware of check downs, being more disciplined with my feet,” said Perkins.

Perkins said that conditioning was going to be key in advance of his Sunday start.

“Getting more reps with the starters and getting my conditioning back up is important, it was key to get out there today (Wednesday) with the regulars and get into the offensive sets,” added Perkins.

If Pekins does indeed get the start on Sunday for LA, he will be the fifth Cavalier all-time to start a regular-season NFL game as quarterback.

Here’s a look at former UVA QBs who started games in the NFL: