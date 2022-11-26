Former Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins expected to get first NFL start Sunday
The Los Angeles Rams have ruled out starting quarterback Mathew Stafford (concussion protocol/neck) for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Rams coach Sean McVay, while not totally giving away who will start for the Rams, indicated heavily that UVA alum Bryce Perkins might be behind center to begin the game.
“He’s got a great way about himself,” said McVay of Perkins, who has been listed as the third quarterback on LA’s depth chart, behind John Wolford.
Wolford started at QB for the Rams two weeks ago, but missed last week’s game with a neck injury and has been limited in practice this week.
McVay went on to say this about Perkins: “He’s got good composure, good command, good athleticism. I thought what he (Perkins) did last week (New Orleans), he did a lot of good things. I’m looking forward to him playing, if that’s the case.”
In the Saints game, Stafford had to leave in the third quarter to be examined for a concussion. He was replaced by Perkins, who gave the Saints defense some problems with his speed and elusiveness.
Perkins finished the game completing 5-of-10 passes for 64 yards, while rushing for 39 yards on five carries.
The loss left the defending Super Bowl champs a dismal 3-7 for the season.
In the Rams’ midweek media conference, Perkins reflected on what he needed to improve on after his outing against New Orleans.
“Getting the ball out of my hand, trying to be aware of check downs, being more disciplined with my feet,” said Perkins.
Perkins said that conditioning was going to be key in advance of his Sunday start.
“Getting more reps with the starters and getting my conditioning back up is important, it was key to get out there today (Wednesday) with the regulars and get into the offensive sets,” added Perkins.
If Pekins does indeed get the start on Sunday for LA, he will be the fifth Cavalier all-time to start a regular-season NFL game as quarterback.
Here’s a look at former UVA QBs who started games in the NFL:
- Gary Cuozzo made his NFL debut for the Baltimore Colts in 1963. Cuozzo replaced NFL legend Johnny Unitas after Unitas was injured during the 1965 season. In Cuozzo’s first career start, he set a new NFL record for most touchdown passes, five, in one game.
- Matt Schaub played 17 seasons in the NFL after being drafted by Atlanta in the third round of the 2004 NFL Draft. Schaub finished his career in 2020 with over 25,000 passing yards.
- Don Majkowski guided the Cavaliers to their first ever bowl game, a 27-24 win over Purdue in the 1984 Peach Bowl. Majkowski, the “Magic Man,” was selected by the Green Bay Packers in the 10th round of the 1987 NFL draft. In 1989, Majkowski had one of the finest seasons in Packers history, completing 353 of 599 pass attempts for 4,318 yards, which led the NFL.
- Bob Davis, who was the ACC Player of the Year in 1966, was drafted in the second round of the 19967 NFL draft by the Houston Oilers. Davis played for the Oilers, New York Jets and New Orleans Saints.