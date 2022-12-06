Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news five virginia soldiers reunited with puppies they rescued overseas
News

Five Virginia soldiers reunited with puppies they rescued overseas

Crystal Graham
Published:

soldier reunited with dogFive U.S. Army National Guard soldiers rescued dogs while deployed overseas. Now, thanks to the organization Paws of War, the rescued dogs are being reunited this week with the soldiers who saved them.

The organization Paws of War stepped in to help get the dogs through the red tape and be reunited with the men in the U.S.

The five puppies – Recce, Marco, Sarabi, Avery and Modi – were born on the base where the U.S. soldiers were deployed. The soldiers stepped in to protect the pups.

The five soldiers being reunited with the rescued dogs include:

  • Chase Griffith from Martinsville
  • David Pettit from Lynchburg
  • Jaden Naulty from Lynchburg
  • Thomas Johnson from Roanoke
  • Andrew Edgar from Scottsville

Now, with the help of Paws of War, the dogs have been removed from Kenya, Africa, and will live out their life with the soldiers. The rescue was expensive literally taking a donkey, row boats and a village to get these dogs safely to America.

paws of war soldier dog

For more information or to donate to Paws of War, visit https://pawsofwar.org/

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

The employment situation: Little change in United States from October to November
Rebecca Barnabi
HPV vaccine

Changing the minds of anti-vaxxers possible with scientific evidence, research shows
Crystal Graham

Social media and other forms of mass communication have played a major role in disseminating anti-vaccination sentiments. However, public health organizations can also harness these channels to counter misinformation and promote vaccination.

business open cafe restaurant apron sign

Virginia’s small businesses to receive up to $230 million in credit support
Rebecca Barnabi

Virginia has been approved for up to $230 million in State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) program funding.

right whale

Oceana asks government to protect right whales as they migrate to warmer coastal areas
Crystal Graham
senior christmas

Tips to help families of people with Alzheimer’s navigate the holiday season
Crystal Graham
internet search bar Google

Freedom of information under attack in foreign nations
Rebecca Barnabi
police emergency fire

Developing: One confirmed fatality in three-vehicle crash in Augusta County
Chris Graham