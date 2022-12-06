Five Virginia soldiers reunited with puppies they rescued overseas

Five U.S. Army National Guard soldiers rescued dogs while deployed overseas. Now, thanks to the organization Paws of War, the rescued dogs are being reunited this week with the soldiers who saved them.

The organization Paws of War stepped in to help get the dogs through the red tape and be reunited with the men in the U.S.

The five puppies – Recce, Marco, Sarabi, Avery and Modi – were born on the base where the U.S. soldiers were deployed. The soldiers stepped in to protect the pups.

The five soldiers being reunited with the rescued dogs include:

Chase Griffith from Martinsville

David Pettit from Lynchburg

Jaden Naulty from Lynchburg

Thomas Johnson from Roanoke

Andrew Edgar from Scottsville

Now, with the help of Paws of War, the dogs have been removed from Kenya, Africa, and will live out their life with the soldiers. The rescue was expensive literally taking a donkey, row boats and a village to get these dogs safely to America.

For more information or to donate to Paws of War, visit https://pawsofwar.org/