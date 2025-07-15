Home Fishersville Community Church, Neighbor Bridge to host Back-to-School for Augusta County students
Rebecca Barnabi
elementary school classroom supplies on rolling cart
(© David Tran – stock.adobe.com)

Fishersville Community Church will host its second annual Back-to-School event for Augusta County students on Saturday, July 26, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Neighbor Bridge has supplied 400 book bags and the church is gathering donations of all other school supplies.

August Health, The Office on Youth, Augusta Regional Dental Clinic, Augusta County Sheriffs Department, Augusta County Fire Department, the National Guard and other community resources will attend. Free food, free hair cuts, live music by The Loya Brothers, two dunk tanks, face painting, two bouncy houses and community vendors will also be available.

“All the supplies that are needed to go back to school are provided in a shopping method. The family checks in, the children pick out a book bags and then walk around getting what ever is on their list,” said The Neighbor Bridge co-founder Chaz Fillion.

Last year, Fishersville Community‘s goal was to assist 200 Augusta County students, and with The Neighbor Bridge the goal for 2025 is to assist 400 students.

“The idea is simple, giving to the community,” Fillion said. “Fishersville Community Church loves the community and wants to give back.

Chaz and Trisha Fillion founded The Neighbor Bridge to provide community support and supplies for members of the community in need.

“We know that teachers dip into their pockets to provide for children throughout the school year, any leftovers is divided and sent to the schools to help relieve some of that,” Chaz Fillion said.

Waynesboro Schools will host its Back-to-School event on Sunday, July 20 at Embrace Community Center in Waynesboro and Staunton Schools will host a Back-to-School event on Monday, July 21 at Staunton High School.

Anyone who would like to donate their time by cutting hair or donate items may contact Chaz Fillion at The Neighbor Bridge.

Fishersville Community Church is at 1518 Jefferson Highway, Fishersville.

Staunton, Waynesboro students to receive free immunizations at Back-to-School events

