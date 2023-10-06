Fifty states to receive $49.5M settlement from software company, data breach affected millions

Fifty state attorneys general have reached a settlement with software company Blackbaud for deficient data security practices.

In 2020, a ransomware event exposed the personal information of millions of American consumers. Blackbaud agreed to overhaul its data security and breach notification practices and make a $49.5 million payment to the states.

Virginia will receive $1,028,087.00 from the settlement.

“Businesses and firms that collect and secure personal information have a responsibility to ensure that it doesn’t fall into the wrong hands. They have an added duty to promptly report and handle data breaches when they occur,” Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares said. “This settlement will help restore consumers’ confidence that their personal information will be better prioritized and protected moving forward.”

Blackbaud provides software to various nonprofit organizations, including charities, higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, religious organizations and cultural organizations. Customers use Blackbaud’s software to connect with donors and manage data about their constituents, including contact and demographic information, Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers, financial information, employment and wealth information, donation history and protected health information. The highly sensitive information was exposed during the 2020 data breach and impacted more than 13,000 Blackbaud customers and their respective consumer constituents.

The settlement resolves allegations that Blackbaud violated state consumer protection laws, breach notification laws and HIPAA by failing to implement reasonable data security and remediate known security gaps. Blackbaud then failed to provide customers with timely, complete or accurate information regarding the breach, as required by law.

Under the settlement, Blackbaud has agreed to strengthen its data security and breach notification practices going forward, including: