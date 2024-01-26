Ensemble to celebrate Mozart’s birthday this weekend with three performances

Three Notch’d Road: The Virginia Baroque Ensemble will present three performances in Staunton, Greenwood and Keswick to celebrate Mozart’s birthday this weekend.

The performance is titled “Clarinet Quintet: Mozart’s Viennese Heritage.”

Performances include:

Friday, Jan. 26, at 7:30 p.m. – Trinity Episcopal Church, 214 W. Beverley St., Staunton

Saturday, Jan. 27 at 7:30 p.m. – Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 7599 Rockfish Gap (Rt. 250 West), Greenwood

Sunday, Jan. 28 at 4 p.m. – Grace Episcopal Church, 5607 Gordonsville Rd., Keswick

The artist’s include:

Fiona Hughes, Artistic Director, violin

Dominic Giardino, historical clarinet

Aisslinn Nosky, violin

Natalie Kress, viola

Benjamin Wyatt, cello

The performance will feature one of Mozart’s great masterpieces: the Clarinet Quintet, K.581 (1789). The program will also include other works of Viennese origin and a string quartet by Josef Haydn, played on Classical period instruments with gut strings and transitional bows of a design just prior to modern instruments. Violinist Aisslinn Nosky is featured along with historical clarinetist Dominic Giardino.

Three Notch’d Road: The Virginia Baroque Ensemble offers little-know music of the baroque and well-known favorites.

Doors open 30 minutes before each performance.

Tickets are available online or at the door. Tickets are $30 each. Youth and students have free admission.

For more information, call (434) 409-3424.