Home Ensemble to celebrate Mozart’s birthday this weekend with three performances
Ensemble to celebrate Mozart’s birthday this weekend with three performances

Crystal Graham
Three Notch’d Road: The Virginia Baroque Ensemble will present three performances in Staunton, Greenwood and Keswick to celebrate Mozart’s birthday this weekend.

The performance is titled “Clarinet Quintet: Mozart’s Viennese Heritage.”

Performances include:

  • Friday, Jan. 26, at 7:30 p.m. – Trinity Episcopal Church, 214 W. Beverley St., Staunton
  • Saturday, Jan. 27 at 7:30 p.m. – Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 7599 Rockfish Gap (Rt. 250 West), Greenwood
  • Sunday, Jan. 28 at 4 p.m. – Grace Episcopal Church, 5607 Gordonsville Rd., Keswick

The artist’s include:

  • Fiona Hughes, Artistic Director, violin
  • Dominic Giardino, historical clarinet
  • Aisslinn Nosky, violin
  • Natalie Kress, viola
  • Benjamin Wyatt, cello

The performance will feature one of Mozart’s great masterpieces: the Clarinet Quintet, K.581 (1789). The program will also include other works of Viennese origin and a string quartet by Josef Haydn, played on Classical period instruments with gut strings and transitional bows of a design just prior to modern instruments. Violinist Aisslinn Nosky is featured along with historical clarinetist Dominic Giardino.

Three Notch’d Road: The Virginia Baroque Ensemble offers little-know music of the baroque and well-known favorites.

Doors open 30 minutes before each performance.

Tickets are available online or at the door. Tickets are $30 each. Youth and students have free admission.

For more information, call (434) 409-3424.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

