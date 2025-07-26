There have been more visits to the emergency room and urgent care in Virginia for heat-related illness this summer than any time over the last decade.

The number of visits spiked June 24 with 249 visits in a single day. So far this summer, there have been 2,883 visits.

“Extreme heat can make you very sick,” said State Health Commissioner Karen Shelton, MD. “We saw significant increases in emergency visits for heat-related illnesses in late June when temperatures and humidity surged.

“With the forecast calling for similar weather over the next few days, we urge everyone to be careful and take precautions,” she said.

In 2024, extreme heat was the leading cause of weather-related deaths. To date, Virginia has had one heat-related fatality this year.

If someone has hot, red skin, a rapid, strong pulse, a body temperature of 103 degrees or higher, or loses consciousness, call 911 immediately. Heat stroke is a medical emergency.

Heat stroke and heat exhaustion occur when your body is unable to cool itself. Your body sweats to cool itself. But when you sweat, you lose water and electrolytes. You must replace them to continue regulating your body temperature and keep it functioning properly.

Age, weight, heart disease, poor circulation, alcohol, sunburn and prescription drugs can also play a factor in how quickly your body can cool itself.

VDH: Tips to help your body stay cool

As Virginians deal with yet another heat wave, the Department of Health is offering tips to stay cool.

Drink water and plenty of it. Hydration is important. Don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink. You need to replace the water you lose sweating.

Stay inside. Being indoors offers air conditioning and a break from the heat. Don’t have AC? Visit 211 to find a cooling center near you.

Before heading outside, check out the HeatRisk Forecast or the CDC Heat and Health Tracker.

Limit physical activity to early morning or evening. Schedule your outdoor activities for the coolest times of the day. Take frequent breaks in the shade.

Wear sunscreen. Protect your body from the sun by wearing sunscreen (SPF 15 or higher). Reapply every two hours.

Wear loose lightweight clothing, sunglasses and a sun hat for protection.

Never leave children or pets in cars. Temperatures inside the car can rise almost 20 degrees within the first 10 minutes even with the windows cracked.

Make sure pets have plenty of water and shade.

Check on others. Learn to recognize the signs of heat-related illnesses and know what to do. It could save a life.

Related stories