Nine children under the age of five have drowned in pools this year in Virginia, and homeowners are being encouraged to make sure their pool is safe.

The reminder was sent out today by the Central Shenandoah Health District to raise awareness on World Drowning Prevention Day.

According to U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission , 70 percent of pool or spa drownings in children under age 15 occurred in residential settings. That number grows to 85 percent for children 5 years of age or younger.

The nine children that have died in Virginia is the highest number of accidental drownings for children compared to the last five years (three in 2024, two in 2023, four in 2022, eight in 2021 and four in 2020).

Drowning is the leading cause of death among children ages one to four.

“These drownings sadden us and our community,” said Dr. Allison Baroco, acting health director for CSHD. “Drowning is preventable; watching young children when in and near the water is essential for their safety.”

In the headlines

While not at a residence, a nine-year-old child died yesterday at The Boardwalk water park at Hersheypark in Pennsylvania.

CEO John Lawn issued a statement saying in part that the lifeguard team recognized a child was in distress, but despite life-saving efforts, the child died. Details surrounding the incident were not released.

Also in the headlines this week, actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner, best known for this role as Theo on “The Cosby Show.” died as a result of an accidental drowning in Costa Rica where he was swimming with his 8-year-old daughter. The area where he died is known for dangerous currents, according to multiple reports.

Tips to prevent accidental drowning

The Central Shenandoah Health District recommends families:

Always watch kids in and around the water

Teach children to swim – or sign them up for swim classes

Know life-saving skills, including CPR for adults and children

The Central Shenandoah Health District also offered tips for residential pool owners:

Properly fence all pools at least four feet in height around the perimeter of the pool/spa.

Use a self-closing and self-latching gate.

Use anti-entrapment drain covers. Encourage swimmers to stay away from drains and other pool openings.

Always remove portable pool ladders when not in use and when adults are not present.

Remove all toys from the pool area that might attract children to the pool when not in use with adult supervision.

Install alarms on doors leading from the house to the pool area that will alert you when someone enters the pool area.

Empty and put away smaller portable pools after every use. Cover larger portable pools.

Make sure your neighbors, babysitters and visitors know about the pool’s presence in your yard.

For more information, visit swimhealthyva.com

