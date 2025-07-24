Temperatures in Virginia have been brutal in the month of July, and unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like the forecast is calling for it to cool off any time soon.

A large, late-July heat dome will hit not only Virginia but a large part of the U.S. through the end of the month. In total, 100 million people will see RealFeel temperatures of 100 degrees or more.

If you think this summer feels hotter than usual in the Commonwealth, you aren’t crazy. Temperatures are five to 15 degrees above the historical average, according to AccuWeather.

“Typically, temperatures this time of year top out in the mid to upper 80s, depending on elevation. The month has been more humid than usual,” said Tom Kines, a senior meteorologist with AccuWeather. “Usually the higher nighttime low temperature is an indication of more humid weather. Since July 7, the nighttime low has been higher than usual on all but a couple of nights.”

The forecast has temperatures reaching 90 degrees or more this weekend. RealFeel temperatures could reach as high as 110 degrees throughout Virginia.

“The heat is on over the next several days,” Kines said.

“The actual temperature will top out at or above 90 Friday and into the weekend, and the AccuWeather RealFeel temperature will top out between 105 and 110. In general, tack on 10 to 15 degrees to the actual air temperature the next few days and that is what it is going to feel like.”

In addition to the actual temperature, the RealFeel estimate takes into account several factors which include wind speed, humidity, sun intensity and precipitation, to more accurately represent how it feels outside. The heat index only takes into account temperature and humidity.

The U.S. National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for a large part of the state on Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

AccuWeather predicts the following through July 30 in Virginia:

Waynesboro: High temperatures up to 94 degrees; RealFeel temperatures up to 110 degrees

High temperatures up to 94 degrees; RealFeel temperatures up to 110 degrees Charlottesville: High temperatures up to 96 degrees; RealFeel temperatures up to 111 degrees

High temperatures up to 96 degrees; RealFeel temperatures up to 111 degrees Harrisonburg: High temperatures up to 93 degrees; RealFeel temperatures up to 105 degrees

High temperatures up to 93 degrees; RealFeel temperatures up to 105 degrees Richmond: High temperatures up to 100 degrees; RealFeel temperatures up to 112 degrees

High temperatures up to 100 degrees; RealFeel temperatures up to 112 degrees Virginia Beach: High temperatures up to 96 degrees; RealFeel temperatures up to 108 degrees

High temperatures up to 96 degrees; RealFeel temperatures up to 108 degrees Alexandria: High temperatures up to 99 degrees; RealFeel temperatures up to 110 degrees

There may be a small break in the heat this weekend with the potential for a storm, but the extreme heat will continue next week.

“There might be a thunderstorm later in the weekend that can briefly curtail the heat, but the early part of next week looks hot as well,” Kines said.

Beating the heat

One way to stay cool during the brutal heat is to stay inside “in front of an air conditioner,” Kines said.

“If your neighbor has a pool, now is the time to make sure you are one of his best friends,” he said. “You can always head to the mountains. They will be several degrees cooler.”

Kines also offers the following recommendations:

If you have to be outdoors, stay hydrated.

Wear lightweight and light-colored clothing.

A hat with a brim always helps as well as it shields your head from the sun.

If you have to do yard work, do it early in the day or late in the day when it isn’t so hot.

Do not leave pets or little ones in the car. The inside of a car heats up rapidly and can be fatal in a short time.

Charlottesville cooling centers

The City of Charlottesville has designated locations to cool down ahead of forecasted high temperatures this weekend. University of Virginia libraries will also be open to the public this weekend as locations to beat the heat.

Key Recreation Center (800 E. Market St.)

Monday through Thursday: Noon to 9 p.m.

Friday: Noon to 11 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tonsler Recreation Center (501 Cherry Ave.)

Monday through Friday: Noon to 8 p.m.

Saturday: Noon to 6 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

Jefferson – Madison Regional Library (Central Branch, 201 E. Market St.)

Monday through Thursday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

The Haven (112 W. Market St.)

Monday through Friday: 7 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 7 a.m. to noon

Salvation Army (207 Ridge St.)

Daily: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Charles L. Brown Science & Engineering Library (291 McCormick Road)

Friday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Clemons Library (164 McCormick Road)

Friday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Harrison Institute/Small Special Collections Library (170 McCormick Road)

Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: Noon to 4 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

The Edgar Shannon Library (160 McCormick Road)

Friday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Albemarle County Cooling Centers

Albemarle County Cooling Centers will be open Friday, July 25, and Saturday, July 26, as the County extends operations to provide continued relief from the extreme heat.

The cooling center locations are:

Yancey Community Center at 7625 Porters Road in Esmont .

at in . Greenwood Community Center at 865 Greenwood Road in Crozet.

Operating hours at both cooling centers are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Each will provide air-conditioned spaces ideal for those seeking a cool environment to rest and hydrate. All cooling centers are ADA-compliant and accessible to individuals with disabilities.

In addition to the designated cooling centers, the lobbies of both County Office Buildings (401 McIntire Road and 1600 5th Street), and county libraries are also open to the public.

Additionally, Albemarle County is extending its fee waiver for public swimming beaches through Friday and Saturday. Cool off at Chris Greene Lake Park, Mint Springs Valley Park or Walnut Creek Park from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.