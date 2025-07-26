Home Did Virginia Tech try to recruit an NCCU RB (who ended up at UVA) during a game?
Football, Go 'Hoos

Did Virginia Tech try to recruit an NCCU RB (who ended up at UVA) during a game?

Chris Graham
Published date:
j'mari taylor uva football
NCCU running back J’mari Taylor (36). Photo: Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire

UVA grad-transfer running back J’Mari Taylor was a target of the school down in Blacksburg, which apparently sent an assistant to a North Carolina Central game in November to recruit him in person.

Virginia Tech was actually on my sideline recruiting our running back,” NCCU coach Trei Oliver told reporters at The Bill Dooley Pigskin Preview in Raleigh on Friday.

That’s … ballsy.

The game in question: Nov. 15, a Friday night, in Durham.

Tech, from a look at its 2024 schedule, was off that weekend.

Taylor, a senior, ran for 206 yards and three TDs in a 26-3 win.

“That was pretty bold,” Oliver said. “I couldn’t believe it. A couple coaches tried to calm me down and say, ‘Yeah, Coach, he’s just down here visiting.’ But I knew what it was.”

Oliver didn’t name Taylor, or the alleged Tech staffer, directly, though he did say the player in question ended up at Virginia, which links up to Taylor, and the coach said the player received $400,000 to transfer.

“We won the football game. Two weeks later, my kid got in the portal. Then they (Virginia Tech) were the first people trying to get in his ear,” Oliver told reporters.

Tech Athletics, for its part in this, is in damage-control mode.

“We were made aware Friday afternoon of a public comment suggesting a potential NCAA rules concern involving a member of our coaching staff. This is the first time the issue has been brought to our attention, and no concern has previously been shared with us through any formal channel,” the school said in a statement.

“Virginia Tech takes all NCAA rules seriously and is committed to conducting our program with integrity. We are reviewing the matter internally and will address any findings appropriately.”

The embarrassing part to this: Tech didn’t get the kid.

(Because they have no money. We’re talking $400K here. Not a king’s ransom.)

What’s funny here: Oliver, the coach who lost his player to an ACC school, isn’t mad at the school that he eventually lost his kid to.

“Thank God he went to UVA, and UVA is going to beat the smoke out of them other folks,” Oliver said.

That, of course, remains to be seen.

(Tech always wins, in the end.)

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," a zero-time Virginia Sportswriter of the Year, and a member of zero Halls of Fame, is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 Cav Aquatics, UVA Swimming coach Gary Taylor on probation after admitting to emotional abuse of athletes
2 Librarian who planned Augusta County Pride event tells all: And it’s worse than we thought
3 The spotted lanternfly: Virginians should brace for three to five years of ‘heavy infestation’
4 A look at the five natives of Staunton who played Major League Baseball
5 I wish Tucker McLaughlin had been around to see Andrew Abbott as an MLB All-Star

Latest News

Virginia Museum of Natural History
Arts, Local

Waynesboro: Natural history museum looks ahead to 2027 to secure state funds for construction

Crystal Graham
beer
Environment, Op/Eds, Politics

Fan mail: Failed Bartender Guy doesn’t think it’s actually all that hot outside

Chris Graham

A guy who uses the email address [email protected] didn’t want to read our piece this week on how hot it’s been this summer.

SingersGlen.LL.1960
Baseball, Go 'Hoos

Hollar brothers pitched for UVA and in VBL and RCBL, then excelled off the diamond

David Driver

One June day in 1967, after a standout baseball career at Broadway High, senior and recent graduate Hunter Hollar got in a car with Baltimore Orioles scout Art Ehlers.

Health, Virginia

Cat in Virginia tests positive for rabies in Mechanicsville subdivision

Crystal Graham
water
Health, Virginia

Emergency visits up for heat-related illness in Virginia; one fatality this summer

Crystal Graham
climate change pollution
Environment, Virginia

Chesterfield County: Report undercuts rationale for Dominion Energy gas plant

Chris Graham
child in classroom
Education, Politics, U.S. & World

Trump administration releasing $6B in illegally withheld school funding

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status