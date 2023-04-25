Countries
newscommonwealth and taiwan sign memorandum on sound bilateral economic and trade relationship
Virginia

Commonwealth and Taiwan sign memorandum on ‘sound bilateral economic and trade relationship’

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs Mr. Chern-Chyi “C.C” Chen sign memorandum of understanding in Taipei, Apr. 25, 2023. Official Photo by the Office of Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s trip to Asia continued Tuesday with the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Commonwealth of Virginia and Taiwan.

Youngkin and Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs Mr. Chern-Chyi “C.C” Chen signed a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Economic Affairs of Taiwan and the Commonwealth of Virginia. Yesterday, Youngkin met with Taiwan President Tsai.

“As we celebrate many years of bilateral business relations between Taiwan and Virginia, I am committed to reinvigorating our partnership with this agreement. And as leaders at the forefront of innovation and capability, this Economic and Trade MOU will improve coordination and collaboration between Taiwan and Virginia,” Youngkin said.

Taiwan’s importance to Virginia and the United States as an investment partner, Virginia and Taiwan’s sound bilateral economic and trade relationship, critical export volume between the two parties, and important agricultural partnership are recognized in the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). The MOU expands on our ongoing and thriving relations with a commitment to further collaboration in research, innovation and critical global industries such as consumer electronics.

