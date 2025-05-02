Clemson’s Ian Schieffelin transitioning from basketball to football

Ian Schieffelin is going to try identifying as a football player. Wonder if this is going to get Clemson in trouble with the Trump Trans Police?

“I’m excited about Ian’s addition,” Clemson Football coach Dabo Swinney said in a statement announcing that the good, but not NBA-good, hoopster is going to give football the old college try.

Schieffelin averaged 12.4 points and 9.4 rebounds per game for Clemson on the hardwood last season, and with his eligibility expired in terms of basketball, he was preparing for what was next – basically, a basketball gig overseas.

Swinney had teased Schieffelin for months about how the 6’8”, 240-pound power forward would make a good tight end or edge rusher, and then two weeks ago, Swinney got in touch with a serious offer: spend the next six months trying the football thing, and see what happens.

“Dabo just walked me through the opportunity he was willing to give me, and it all sounded great, something I wanted to jump on. It really just sparked my interest in wanting to try, and being able to put on a Clemson jersey again was very enticing to me,” Schieffelin told ESPN.

Power forward-to-football has worked for guys like former VCU hoops standout Mo Allie-Cox, former Miami glue guy Jimmy Graham, and of course Hall of Famers Tony Gonzalez and Antonio Gates.

“I’m going into this very optimistic and ready to learn,” Schieffelin said. “Being able to compete every day is something I enjoy. To learn football and have fun. Maybe I’ll be really good, maybe I’ll be really bad. It’s something that was worth a shot.”

It’s worth a scholarship, to Swinney.

“He is a great competitor with high level success at the college level. He has elite football measurables that I believe will translate well,” Swinney said. “I’m looking forward to helping him transition and build a football foundation that will give him a chance to not only help us at Clemson but also give him a chance to play pro football.”

Herein lies the problem: it’s that word – transition.

Ian Schieffelin, you see, is biologically a power forward.

Cue Riley Gaines going on Fox News tonight to ask Trump to issue an executive order over this.