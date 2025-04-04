The MAGAs are trying to save women’s sports, which doesn’t need their help

How many MAGA chodes actually watch women’s sports?

I know, dumb question.

It doesn’t matter that the number is close to zero, and that they really don’t care that the number of trans athletes is also close to zero.

What matters is, the MAGAs have let themselves be led to believe that they would watch women’s sports if women’s sports weren’t being overrun by tens of thousands of trans athletes spiking volleyballs off the skulls of helpless girls and using their Adam’s apples to beat them to the timer in the 200-meter individual medley.

Never fear, MAGA. The Trump Department of Education and Department of Justice are coming to your rescue.

The Department of Ed, headed up by former WWE CEO Linda McMahon, and the DOJ, led by Pam Bondi, whose office is located inside the Fox News headquarters, announced in a Friday press release the formation of a “Title IX Special Investigations Team,” which they say will “ensure timely, consistent resolutions to protect students, and especially female athletes, from the pernicious effects of gender ideology in school programs and activities.”

Here we go.

“Protecting women and women’s sports is a key priority for this Department of Justice,” Bondi told the person who wrote the press release, during a commercial break on Fox News, apparently.

“This collaborative effort with the Department of Education will enable our attorneys to take comprehensive action when women’s sports or spaces are threatened and use the full power of the law to remedy any violation of women’s civil rights,” Bondi said, before, we can presume, going back on Fox to blame something else on Joe Biden.

A couple of inconvenient facts for the Trumpers on this:

One, NCAA President Charlie Baker testified to Congress in December that he was aware of “fewer than 10” trans athletes competing in college sports, among the more than 500,000 college student-athlete population.

That isn’t even a rounding error.

And then two, Save Women’s Sports, a leading voice in the bid to ban trans athletes from competing in girls’ sports, identified only five trans athletes competing on girls’ teams in school sports for grades K-12.

Five!

Something doesn’t add up here.

“Today’s establishment of the Title IX SIT will benefit women and girls across this nation who have been subjected to discrimination and indignity in their educational activities,” said McMahon, who, OK, we’ve got to enumerate a couple of things about Linda McMahon.

Her husband, Vince McMahon, lost his spot with WWE, which he built from a regional promotion inherited from his father, after it came to light that he had paid millions to female WWE employees to buy their silence over sexual-assault allegations.

And the McMahons – both of them, Vince and Linda – are defendants in a lawsuit brought by former underage teens who say the McMahons protected an employee who used his position to abuse them sexually.

These are two instances of actual things going on that you’d think Linda McMahon would want to pay some attention to.

But no, she’s focused on a problem that doesn’t exist.

“To all the entities that continue to allow men to compete in women’s sports and use women’s intimate facilities: there’s a new sheriff in town. We will not allow you to get away with denying women’s civil rights any longer,” McMahon said.

How about getting your own house in order first?