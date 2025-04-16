Clean energy CEO Steve McBee appointed to SEEC Institute board

SEEC Institute, one of the leading organizations advancing climate and clean energy priorities, announces the appointment of Steve McBee to its Board of Directors.

For more than a decade, McBee has been a leading voice in the effort to accelerate the adoption of clean energy solutions, both as an investor and as the CEO of one of the largest clean energy businesses in the United States.

The SEEC Institute was launched in May 2024 to build on the 15-year track record of the House Sustainable Energy and Environment Coalition. As a nonprofit, the SEEC Institute convenes the private sector, Congress, leading climate and environmental advocates and other experts to facilitate formal and regular connections between interested parties and stakeholders toward securing the biggest climate and clean energy solutions.

He is the founder and CEO of energy transition investment firm Huck Capital, which seeks to address the worst effects of climate change by matching aligned capital with innovative energy companies. Huck works across the market from technology to SAAS to hardware to consumer engagement.

McBee was previously CEO of NRG Home, a consumer-facing energy business with three million customers, created to empower people to have greater control over how they manage and use their energy. For the past several years, McBee has pushed for the creation of clean energy marketplaces that allow consumers to seamlessly access and switch to clean energy solutions.

“A clean energy future depends on our ability to bridge policy ambition with market realities. If we are going to see meaningful progress on climate and create the consumer demand necessary to make clean energy the standard, we have to make sure that all sides of this debate are working together. I hope to bring a commercial voice to the SEEC Board as it continues to advance a more sustainable future,” McBee said.

He also brings an important understanding of the intersection of policy with market dynamics, having founded McBee Strategic Consulting, one of the largest and most diverse advisory platforms in Washington, D.C., serving a large portfolio of Fortune 500 and emerging growth clients.

“Steve is joining the SEEC Board at a critical time as upcoming policy challenges meet a rapidly evolving clean energy market,” said Max Frankel, Executive Director of SEEC Institute. “Steve’s deep involvement across the energy transition as a business leader, as an investor, and in Washington provides him a highly unique perspective on the challenges and opportunities we face. We are excited to have his voice on our Board.”

More information on SEEC Institute’s board and background on current members is available online.

