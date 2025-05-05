Home Charlottesville: VDOT to host information meeting on Avon Street improvements
Charlottesville: VDOT to host information meeting on Avon Street improvements

Photo: © Gary L Hider/stock.adobe.com

VDOT will host a citizen information meeting at Monticello High School on Thursday to present proposed improvements along Route 742 (Avon Street) between Druid Avenue and Route 1101 (Avon Court) in the City of Charlottesville.

The project targets a 0.4-mile stretch of Avon Street and includes a pedestrian bridge over Moores Creek on the east side of Avon Street, connecting to the Rivanna Trail.

Three design alternatives will be available for public review:

  • Alternative A includes a shared-use path on the east side of Avon Street between Druid Avenue and Palatine Avenue. It also features a five-foot sidewalk on the west side and bicycle lanes on both sides of the street.
  • Alternative B proposes a shared-use path along the east side of Avon Street between Avon Court and Druid Avenue.
  • Alternative C is the no-build option, with no changes made to the existing infrastructure.

