VDOT will host a citizen information meeting at Monticello High School on Thursday to present proposed improvements along Route 742 (Avon Street) between Druid Avenue and Route 1101 (Avon Court) in the City of Charlottesville.

The project targets a 0.4-mile stretch of Avon Street and includes a pedestrian bridge over Moores Creek on the east side of Avon Street, connecting to the Rivanna Trail.

Three design alternatives will be available for public review: