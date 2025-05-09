Piedmont Virginia Community College will hold its 52nd commencement exercises on Monday, May 12, at 6 p.m., at the John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville.

The keynote speakers are graduating students representing programs across the college.

The radiography, sonography and surgical technology program pinning ceremonies will be held earlier in the day at JPJ at 9 a.m., followed by the nursing program pinning ceremony at 1 p.m.

The Class of 2025 includes students earning an associate degree, graduates of adult learning programs, graduates of the PVCC higher education in prison program and students earning credentials through workforce development.

“Commencement and pinning ceremonies mark significant milestones in our students’ educational journeys. We are proud to celebrate their accomplishments and confident in the positive impact they will bring to their professions and our communities,” said Dr. Jean Runyon, PVCC president.

An estimated 740 students will graduate with at least one degree or certificate for the 2024-2025 academic year.

Some students earn more than one credential, resulting in an estimated 867 degrees, certificates and career studies certificates awarded for the academic year.

For more information on commencement exercises, visit pvcc.edu/commencement2025.