Education, Local

Charlottesville: PVCC to hold commencement exercises on Monday at JPJ

Crystal Graham
Published date:
commencement Piedmont Virginia Community College
Submitted

Piedmont Virginia Community College will hold its 52nd commencement exercises on Monday, May 12, at 6 p.m., at the John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville.

The keynote speakers are graduating students representing programs across the college.

The radiography, sonography and surgical technology program pinning ceremonies will be held earlier in the day at JPJ at 9 a.m., followed by the nursing program pinning ceremony at 1 p.m.

The Class of 2025 includes students earning an associate degree, graduates of adult learning programs, graduates of the PVCC higher education in prison program and students earning credentials through workforce development.

“Commencement and pinning ceremonies mark significant milestones in our students’ educational journeys. We are proud to celebrate their accomplishments and confident in the positive impact they will bring to their professions and our communities,” said Dr. Jean Runyon, PVCC president.

An estimated 740 students will graduate with at least one degree or certificate for the 2024-2025 academic year.

Some students earn more than one credential, resulting in an estimated 867 degrees, certificates and career studies certificates awarded for the academic year.

For more information on commencement exercises, visit pvcc.edu/commencement2025.

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

