The Charlottesville Police Department is asking the public for help locating a 14-year-old runaway.

The CPD is looking to find Zerenity O’Donnell who was last seen on Thursday.

O’Donnell is a white female with red hair and hazel eyes. She is approximately five feet, four inches tall.

She was last seen at 7:50 p.m. in the 500 block of Park Street in Charlottesville. She was wearing a black tank top, pink shorts and purple slippers.

She has four piercings in each ear.

If anyone has information on her whereabouts,, contact Detective J. Houchens at (434) 970-3676.