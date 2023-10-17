Countries

Chaos and dysfunction continue in U.S. House as Republicans fail to elect new Speaker
Politics, U.S. & World

Chaos and dysfunction continue in U.S. House as Republicans fail to elect new Speaker

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
us politics congress
(© Toshe – stock.adobe.com)

House Republicans did not elect a new Speaker of the House today.

Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan, who represents Virginia’s District 4, responded that House Republicans have been plagued by chaos and dysfunction since the first day the 118th Congress met.

“They took four days and fifteen rounds to elect Kevin McCarthy as Speaker; brought our nation to the brink of a devastating default on our national debt; barreled us towards a government shutdown; and then ousted McCarthy as Speaker – a first in our nation’s history,” McClellan said today.

According to McClellan, House Republicans are again demonstrating “their inability to govern by nominating and then failing to elect Jim Jordan as the next Speaker. While his nomination failed, it is deeply concerning that 200 Republicans voted for Jordan to lead their party. He is a founding member of the Chaos Caucus and continues to deny President Biden and Vice President Harris’ victory in 2020. He was a co-conspirator in the January 6 insurrection and attempt to overturn the presidential election results.”

Jordan failed to pass a single bill in 16 years as a member of the House, and supports an extreme national abortion ban with no exemptions. As a conspiracy theorist, Jordan has espoused talking points associated with the Great Replacement Conspiracy Theory in official government hearings. Jordan has also been accused of covering up rampant sexual abuse at Ohio State University.

“Jim Jordan has no business serving as the 56th Speaker of the House and second in line to the presidency,” McClellan said.

House Democrats are united in a commitment to serve Americans and are in support of Hakeem Jeffries.

“As the newest member of the 118th Congress, I was proud to finally cast my vote for him today. We remain ready and willing to reach across the aisle to find a bipartisan path forward, so we can get back to the business of governing. I urge my Republican colleagues to stop the partisan politics and prioritize the interests of the American people over their own party,” McClellan said.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

