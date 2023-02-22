Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news blueprint for future investment in virginia healthcare venture to establish manufacturing in norfolk
Virginia

‘Blueprint for future investment in Virginia’: Healthcare venture to set up in Norfolk

Rebecca Barnabi
Published:
norfolk
(© REC and ROLL – stock.adobe.com)

A joint venture comprised of a leading technology-driven healthcare improvement company will establish a healthcare products manufacturing facility in Norfolk.

PRINCO LLC, a joint venture of Premier Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC), Vario Labs LLC of Virginia Beach and Caretrust LLC will invest up to $23.8 million and create approximately 284 jobs.

The joint venture will manufacture incontinence pads, and bring the production of the product from overseas to the United States in support of more than 4,400 hospitals.

“This tremendous new venture represents the onshoring of a necessary healthcare product, a boost for the industry supply chain, and high-quality manufacturing jobs all happening in the Commonwealth of Virginia,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin said. “PRINCO LLC’s new manufacturing facility in the City of Norfolk will benefit from the region’s outstanding logistical advantages, skilled workforce and diverse ecosystem of suppliers, innovators and customers. This venture is a blueprint for future investment in Virginia, and we look forward to the company’s future success.”

Premier, headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., brings an alliance of more than 4,400 U.S. hospitals to the joint venture and approximately 250,000 other providers and hospitals to transform the nation’s healthcare. Better care outcomes at a lower cost are possible through Premier with integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions and consulting and other services.

“A strong workforce, expanding port infrastructure, and access to domestic and global markets make the Commonwealth of Virginia an ideal location for the production of incontinence pads – a vital product for our nation’s healthcare providers,” Michael J. Alkire, President and CEO of Premier, said. “We thank the Governor, the Virginia Economic Development Partnership and the City of Norfolk officials for their work with us on this project. This investment and their support will help drive greater domestic production of the supplies providers need to care for patients — and strengthen resiliency in the U.S. healthcare supply chain.”

Premium-PPE, a manufacturer of personal protective equipment, manufactures critical disposable PPE masks for the federal government, healthcare providers and the general public. The company has supplied the federal government with more than 100 million FDA-cleared masks since early 2020.

Caretrust LLC’s specialty is international materials, global product sourcing, logistics, supply chain management and manufacturing operations.

“We are enthusiastic about launching this medical products manufacturing facility in the business-friendly City of Norfolk. We thank Governor Glenn Youngkin and Norfolk Mayor Kenneth Alexander and their teams for welcoming us here. Virginia’s extremely business-friendly environment and Norfolk’s site-ready locations and great access to The Port of Virginia made this an easy choice for Virginia,” Brent Dillie, PRINCO LLC CEO, said. “With the excellent healthcare ecosystem in the region and the great state and local focus on workforce development, our manufacturing operations will thrive here.”

The venture is funded with a $50,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Norfolk with the project and secure the project for Virginia.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Most Popular News

1 Staunton doesn’t seem to be following up on promise to review whistleblower complaint
2 UPDATE: Waynesboro vice mayor defends ‘Pete Buttplug’ slur of Pete Buttigieg
3 Waynesboro family goes public with frustration over lack of progress in sexual assault case
4 Resident: Tent City evictees land at B Street encampment, ‘unsafe’ for children
5 Novelist John Grisham on college hoops, NIL, George Clooney and ‘Calico Joe”

Latest News

letter to the editor
Perspectives

Letter: Jim Wood needs to be replaced

Letters
pete buttigieg
Local

Pete Buttigieg is aware that Waynesboro’s vice mayor called him ‘Pete Buttplug’

Chris Graham

If you were wondering whether Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is aware that Waynesboro Vice Mayor Jim Wood referred to him as “ol’ Pete Buttplug” in a Facebook talk show last week, oh, yeah, he’s aware.

waynesboro
Local

Waynesboro mayor rebukes Jim Wood on ‘Pete Buttplug’ slur: ‘No place in our City’

Chris Graham

Waynesboro Mayor Lana Williams didn’t mince words in a strong rebuke of Vice Mayor Jim Wood, who used a homophobic slur to refer to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on his Facebook talk show last week.

jim wood facebook
Local

Waynesboro Vice Mayor Jim Wood offers half-hearted apology for ‘Pete Buttplug’ slur

Chris Graham
facebook
U.S./World

‘Meta is not taking seriously the responsibility’: Warner pushes Zuckerberg on misinformation

Rebecca Barnabi
homeless encampment Waynesboro
Local

Property owner responds: Has ‘compassion’ for homeless, will allow them to stay on land

Crystal Graham
Blue Ridge Parkway autumn
Virginia

Preorders available for new Blue Ridge Parkway license plate

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy