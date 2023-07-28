Blue Ridge Health District: Where to go to cool off in the extreme heat

The Blue Ridge Health District is warning Virginians to stay safe during the extremely high temperatures. From free pool use to cooling centers, the region is working to keep residents cool and healthy.

According to the BRHD, heat-related illnesses like heat stroke are more like occur when temperatures are higher.

Tips to stay safe in extreme heat

Limit outdoor activity to morning and evening hours.

Cut down on exercise. If you must exercise, drink plenty of water. Even if not exercising, drink more fluids (nonalcoholic).

Rest often in shady areas.

Wear a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses, and sunscreen of SPF 15 or higher.

Take a cool shower or bath.

Wear lightweight, light-colored, and loose-fitting clothing.

Never leave any person or animal in a closed, parked vehicle.

Cooling off

