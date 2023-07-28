Countries
Blue Ridge Health District: Where to go to cool off in the extreme heat
Local

Blue Ridge Health District: Where to go to cool off in the extreme heat

Crystal Graham
Published date:
woman cooling off in extreme heat
(© kieferpix – stock.adobe.com)

The Blue Ridge Health District is warning Virginians to stay safe during the extremely high temperatures. From free pool use to cooling centers, the region is working to keep residents cool and healthy.

According to the BRHD, heat-related illnesses like heat stroke are more like occur when temperatures are higher.

Tips to stay safe in extreme heat

  • Limit outdoor activity to morning and evening hours.
  • Cut down on exercise. If you must exercise, drink plenty of water. Even if not exercising, drink more fluids (nonalcoholic).
  • Rest often in shady areas.
  • Wear a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses, and sunscreen of SPF 15 or higher.
  • Take a cool shower or bath.
  • Wear lightweight, light-colored, and loose-fitting clothing.
  • Never leave any person or animal in a closed, parked vehicle.

Cooling off

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

