With temperatures soaring, AAA warns of increased risk of children dying in hot cars

With temperatures soaring to the 90s across Virginia this week, AAA is reminding parents and caregivers of the dangerous heat inside vehicles and the risk that can pose to children.

Since 1998, 951 children have died nationwide due to vehicular heatstroke, and in Virginia, 30 children have died in a hot vehicle.

Heatstroke is the leading cause of non-crash, vehicle-related deaths for children under the age of 14, with an average of 38 fatalities per year nationwide.

“We know that, historically, one of the greatest contributing factors to children being forgotten in cars is a change in routine. With schools out for summer, disruptions are common in work routines and childcare routines that many have become accustomed to,” said Morgan Dean, AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson for Virginia. “It is critical that parents and caregivers be aware of the increased risk. One hundred percent of heatstroke deaths of children in cars are preventable.”

Temperatures inside a closed vehicle can be 50 or more degrees higher than the outside temperature, and maximum temperatures can exceed 180 degrees Fahrenheit. In the first 30 minutes after a vehicle is closed, 80 percent of total heat increase occurs.

“Even on a day that may not seem particularly hot, it can get extremely hot inside a vehicle, and deadly, in just a matter of minutes,” said Dean.

Pediatric vehicular heatstroke data

53 percent of child hot car deaths were caused by adults forgetting the children (Nearly half were not dropped off at childcare).

26 percent of victims gained access and were playing in an unattended vehicle.

20 percent of the fatalities, the child was knowingly left in the vehicle.

AAA tips for drivers