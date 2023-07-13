Countries
newswith temperatures soaring aaa warns of increased risk of children dying in hot cars
Virginia

With temperatures soaring, AAA warns of increased risk of children dying in hot cars

Crystal Graham
Published date:
mom putting baby in carseat of vehicle
(© hedgehog94 – stock.adobe.com)

With temperatures soaring to the 90s across Virginia this week, AAA is reminding parents and caregivers of the dangerous heat inside vehicles and the risk that can pose to children.

Since 1998, 951 children have died nationwide due to vehicular heatstroke, and in Virginia, 30 children have died in a hot vehicle.

Heatstroke is the leading cause of non-crash, vehicle-related deaths for children under the age of 14, with an average of 38 fatalities per year nationwide.

“We know that, historically, one of the greatest contributing factors to children being forgotten in cars is a change in routine. With schools out for summer, disruptions are common in work routines and childcare routines that many have become accustomed to,” said Morgan Dean, AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson for Virginia. “It is critical that parents and caregivers be aware of the increased risk. One hundred percent of heatstroke deaths of children in cars are preventable.”

Temperatures inside a closed vehicle can be 50 or more degrees higher than the outside temperature, and maximum temperatures can exceed 180 degrees Fahrenheit. In the first 30 minutes after a vehicle is closed, 80 percent of total heat increase occurs.

“Even on a day that may not seem particularly hot, it can get extremely hot inside a vehicle, and deadly,  in just a matter of minutes,” said Dean.

Pediatric vehicular heatstroke data

  • 53 percent of child hot car deaths were caused by adults forgetting the children (Nearly half were not dropped off at childcare).
  • 26 percent of victims gained access and were playing in an unattended vehicle.
  • 20 percent of the fatalities, the child was knowingly left in the vehicle.

AAA tips for drivers

  • Never leave a child unattended in a vehicle – not even for a minute.
  • If you see a child unattended in a hot vehicle, call 9-1-1.
  • Be sure that all occupants leave the vehicle when unloading. Don’t overlook sleeping babies.
  • Always lock your car and ensure children do not have access to keys or remote entry devices.
  • Teach children that vehicles are never to be used as a play area.
  • Teach that if they can’t get out of the rear doors, to try the front doors; and to honk the horn to get the attention of others.
  • If a child is missing, always check the pool first (if there is one), and then the car, including the trunk.
  • Keep a stuffed animal in the child car seat, and when the child is put in the seat, place the animal in the front with the driver. Or place your purse, briefcase or cell phone in the back seat as a reminder that you have a child in the car.
  • Make “look before you lock” a routine whenever you get out of the car.
  • Have a plan that your childcare provider will call you if your child does not show up as scheduled.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

