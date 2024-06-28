Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Biden-Trump debate, ahem, highlights: Golf, ‘we finally beat Medicare,’ sex with a porn star
Politics, State/National

Biden-Trump debate, ahem, highlights: Golf, ‘we finally beat Medicare,’ sex with a porn star

Chris Graham
Published date:
biden trump
(© No-Mad – Shutterstock)

Joe Biden didn’t need a jug of Mountain Dew when Thursday’s debate got down to brass tacks, as the crucial issue of who the better golfer is between Biden and ex-president Donald Trump took center stage.

“I told you before, I’m happy to play golf if you carry your own bag. Think you can do it?” said Biden, who self-reported his handicap at eight, or six, whichever, doesn’t matter.

Trump, for his part, playing from the Kim Jong Il playbook, had just bragged about acing two cognitive tests – actually, tests meant to screen for dementia, so, not sure what he’s bragging about, other than, you know, he doesn’t have dementia, when he brought up golf.

“I just won two club championships, not even senior, two regular club championships,” Trump said, straight face and all, bringing to mind the staggering 38-under par 34 that the late North Korean dictator once claimed to have shot, in his first-ever round of golf, mind you, complete with five holes-in-one.

Yeah, eye roll.

“To do that, you have to be quite smart, and you have to be able to hit the ball a long way. And I do it. He doesn’t do it. He can’t hit a ball 50 yards. He challenged me to a golf match. He can’t hit a ball 50 yards,” Trump said.

This mine is bigger back-and-forth was a juvenile moment of levity on a night in which the two geezers with strangleholds on the major-party nominations did their best to scare us all straight.

The lowlight – on a night of lowlights – was Biden almost literally freezing while trying to explain his support for tax increases on the wealthy to get the budget back into some sense of balance.

It didn’t go so well for Biden.

“We’d be able to, right, wipe out his debt. We’d be able to help make sure that all those things we need to do – childcare, elder care, making sure that we continue to strengthen our healthcare system, making sure that we’re able to make every single solitary person eligible for what I’ve been able to do with the Covid, excuse me, with dealing with everything we have to do with, look, if … we finally beat Medicare,” Biden said, and if you can follow whatever it was he was trying to get across, you might need to take one of those tests that Trump says he aced.

Trump, demonstrating quite clearly that dementia isn’t an issue for him, pounced at the opening.

“Well, he’s right. He did beat Medicare. He beat it to death. And he’s destroying Medicare because all of these people are coming in, they’re putting them on Medicare, they’re putting them on Social Security, they’re going to destroy Social Security,” Trump said.

The close second in terms of lowlights for Biden was his answer on abortion access, which the president somehow turned into a self-own on border security.

“Look, there’s so many young women who have been, including a young woman who just was murdered and he, he went to the funeral. The idea that she was murdered by a, by, by an immigrant coming in, and they talk about that, but here’s the deal, there’s a lot of young women who are being raped by their, by their in-laws, by their, by their spouses, brothers and sisters, by just, it’s just, it’s just ridiculous. And they can do nothing about it. And they tried to arrest them when they cross state lines,” Biden said.

To be fair and complete in the reporting, Trump lied – over and over and over and over and …

He didn’t commit to accepting the election results, win or lose, repeated his claim that Democrats want to murder live babies and call it late-term abortion, pulled a Nixon as he touted a secret plan to end the war in Ukraine, which he insisted wouldn’t have happened if he had been re-elected in 2020.

Trump also had to say, on the record, that he didn’t have sex with a porn star, which, hey, Stormy Daniels might agree that what transpired between herself and Trump back in 2006 wasn’t anything resembling actual sex, considering, Trump’s, you know, performance, lack thereof.

These two guys are the best that we’ve got, aside from the third-party guy who said a worm ate part of his brain.

Oceans rise, empires fall, next to Washington, they all look small, indeed.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 No happy ending: Chesterfield County massage parlor deemed ‘bawdy place’
2 Q and A: The one obvious thing that UVA can do now to fix UVA Football
3 Analysis: Ryan Dunn landed in a great situation with the Phoenix Suns
4 Alpine Goat Brewery to participate in Hops for Heroes on 4th of July
5 Waynesboro: Food Lion Feeds donates $2,300 to The Salvation Army

Latest News

july fourth fireworks
State/National

Virginia Fire Marshal warns that Fourth of July fireworks ‘can be deadly’

Crystal Graham
drought shenandoah national park luray pass run
Local

Shenandoah National Park: No fishing until ‘significant precipitation’ in area

Crystal Graham

Due to high water temperature and low water, Shenandoah National Park’s streams and rivers are now closed to the public for recreational fishing.

past due bills
Local, Politics

Virginia town is ‘broke’; State Police investigation shows ‘no criminal violations’

Crystal Graham

The Town of Broadway’s financial situation has been in the headlines for months after a former Town Council member conceded the town was “broke.”

waynesboro
Local, Spotlight

Waynesboro: Plaza Antigua to host benefit concert Saturday for Camp LIGHT

Rebecca Barnabi
Local, Spotlight

Staunton: Terry Holmes retires from Mill Street Grill after 48 years in restaurant industry

Rebecca Barnabi
graduation caps in air
Local, Spotlight

Scholarship funding for Waynesboro High’s Class of 2024 shows community support

Rebecca Barnabi
crime scene tape
Local

Campbell County man charged in murder of Augusta County woman

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status