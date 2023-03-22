Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
newsarmed and dangerous why did waynesboro police wait to share what it knew on suspect
Local

‘Armed and dangerous’: Why did Waynesboro Police wait to share what it knew on suspect?

Chris Graham
Last modified date :
police investigation
(© blackboard – stock.adobe.com)

Waynesboro Police waited 22 hours to inform the public that a man wanted in a shooting who was considered “armed and dangerous” was at large.

City Manager Mike Hamp defended the move.

“When the WPD investigates an incident, the department is working leads to get the facts, evidence, and information to bring it to a logical conclusion, obtain warrants, and make attempts to identify and locate an individual. Premature release of unsubstantiated or uncorroborated information is a dangerous practice that not only can impede an investigation but, it could lead to slander issues and violations of the rights of due process, etc. of an alleged offender,” Hamp wrote in an email to Augusta Free Press.

Waynesboro Police issued a public alert at 1 p.m. Tuesday about the shooting, which had been reported at 3:19 p.m. Monday, identifying the suspect, Zaine Anthony Wells, 25, and that he had stolen a red 2007 four-door Volkswagen.

By 3:13 p.m. Tuesday, police had located the Volkswagen, and in a Facebook message announcing that news, thanked the community for “sharing your information and the anonymous tips that led our officers and detectives to locate this vehicle.”

At 5:39 p.m. Tuesday, police issued a statement on its Facebook page announcing that Wells had been arrested.

By that point, Wells had been on the lam for 26 hours.

We had been getting tips from readers beginning early Tuesday morning about noticeably increased police activity in different parts of the area.

That the 1 p.m. release noted that Wells was considered “armed and dangerous” would seem to indicate that there was a public risk.

Waynesboro Police erred on the side of not exposing itself to getting sued, and only went public with what it had on the armed and dangerous suspect in a shooting when it ran out of leads.

The defense to that from Hamp: “If investigative efforts are exhausted or have a demonstrated public risk, we use public outreach to assist and warn,” Hamp wrote in his email to AFP.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular

1 21-year-old Charlottesville man arrested in death of UVA contractor
2 Family wants answers in Rockbridge missing person case, which takes twist with new info
3 Analysis: It’s not just as simple as saying, Virginia needs a post-up game
4 Family concerned for well-being of missing Chesterfield County attorney
5 Afton man dead, Faber teen seriously injured in Route 151 crash in Nelson County

Latest News

uva health
Local

Poison Center: THC edibles and the opioid crisis continue upward trend

Rebecca Barnabi
jeopardy contestant karen morris
Culture

Virginia Tech veterinary student Karen Morris to compete ‘Jeopardy!’ tonight

Crystal Graham

A Virginia Tech student will appear on “Jeopardy” tonight.

police emergency fire
Local

New Jersey man dies in fiery Route 29 crash in Nelson County

Chris Graham

A New Jersey man died in a single-vehicle crash on Route 29 in the Woods Mill area of Nelson County late Sunday night.

baseball
Sports

#8 Virginia opens Disharoon Park homestand with 8-3 win over High Point

Chris Graham
mike hollins uva football
Sports

Mike Hollins back at UVA practice: ‘It is literally a miracle that I’m here today’

Chris Graham
missing person
Virginia

Bedford County authorities searching for Blue Ridge teen missing since Monday

Chris Graham
alycia cooper
Culture

National comedian Alycia Cooper brings short film to Vinegar Hill Theatre

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy