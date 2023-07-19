Countries
Arlington County named No. 1 Digital County for 2023 in Digital Counties Survey
Virginia

Arlington County named No. 1 Digital County for 2023 in Digital Counties Survey

Chris Graham
Published date:
teen on laptop
(© apichon_tee – stock.adobe.com)

Arlington County has been named the No. 1 Digital County for 2023 by the Center for Digital Government and the National Association of Counties.

This year’s award marks the sixth time that Arlington has received the top spot in the nation for the 150,000-249,999-population category.

The Digital Counties Survey Award provides an annual measure of technology performance and innovation through an in-depth review of the programs and plans of counties across the nation, recognizing best practices in the areas of open government, transparency, public engagement, strategic planning, shared services, cybersecurity and operations.

Arlington County stood out for its efforts across the board, fueled by a renewed focus on exceptional customer service, strategic planning and collaboration, and a continued commitment to equity and technology innovation.

“We are thrilled to receive this national award once again,” said Christian Dorsey, the chair of the Arlington County Board of Supervisors. “Years of investment and dedication to implementing technology solutions for the greater good are at the heart of this public recognition. Arlington’s world class services and programs depend on reliable, innovative technology-driven solutions and important security and privacy protections.”

One of the digital highlights of the year for Arlington County has been the refreshment of the Arlington Public Library app for its access to library collections, new account features, and timely information about programs and services. The new app was downloaded by more than 50,000 users during the first two weeks of its launch and added 2,000 new users.

Arlington County will receive the Digital Counties Survey Award at the National Association of Counties Annual Conference & Exposition in Austin, Texas, later this week.

