Arizona company awarded $6.6B to manufacture semiconductors under CHIPS and Science Act
Politics

Arizona company awarded $6.6B to manufacture semiconductors under CHIPS and Science Act

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
(© Tryfonov – stock.adobe.com)

The Biden-Harris Administration announced the Department of Commerce awarded $6.6 billion in direct funding to TSMC Arizona Corp, a subsidiary of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC).

The funding is under the CHIPS Incentives Program’s Funding Opportunity for Commercial Fabrication Facilities, and will support private investment in three leading-edge facilities in Arizona to manufacture the world’s most advanced semiconductor process technologies.

“Congress originally passed the CHIPS and Science Act because we knew that our national security depended on it. Today’s $6.6 billion investment will help support production of the most advanced chips, used for advanced applications like Artificial Intelligence (AI). This is a win for American workers, for our advanced manufacturing industry and for the resilience and security of our supply chains,” said U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner of Virginia, who is chair of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.

At full capacity, TSMC’s three fabs are expected to manufacture tens of millions of leading-edge logic chips that will power products like 5G/6G smartphones, autonomous vehicles and high-performance computing and AI applications. Reshoring and rebuilding production of the most advanced chips in the United States will help maintain our national security by strengthening our qualitative advantage against foreign adversaries.

Warner, co-chair of the Senate Cybersecurity Caucus and former technology entrepreneur, has long sounded the alarm about the importance of investing in domestic semiconductor manufacturing. He first introduced the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (CHIPS) for America Act in June 2020 along with Sen. John Cornyn of Texas.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

