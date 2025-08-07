Home Albemarle County: Second arrest made in gang-related shooting at Brookdale Apartments
Albemarle County: Second arrest made in gang-related shooting at Brookdale Apartments

Crystal Graham
police car arrest lights
Photo: © ChiccoDodiFC/stock.adobe.com

An alleged gang member is in police custody in connection to a shooting incident in May in Albemarle County.

Anthony Hopkins, 20, of Charlottesville, was arrested with assistance from U.S. Marshals. He is being held without bond at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

During the May 24 incident, multiple vehicles and residential buildings in the Brookdale Apartments community on Country Green Road were struck by gunfire, but there were no injuries reported.

Anthony Hopkins

Hopkins has been charged with:

  • Attempted malicious wounding (§18.2-51)
  • Shooting from a vehicle (§18.2-286.1)
  • Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony (§18.2-53.1)
  • Gang participation (§18.2-46.2)

A 17-year-old juvenile is also in police custody related to the incident. The juvenile is being held at the Blue Ridge Juvenile Detention center.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Albemarle County Police Department at (434) 296-5807. For those who wish to remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers at (434) 977-4000.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

