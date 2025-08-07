An alleged gang member is in police custody in connection to a shooting incident in May in Albemarle County.

Anthony Hopkins, 20, of Charlottesville, was arrested with assistance from U.S. Marshals. He is being held without bond at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

During the May 24 incident, multiple vehicles and residential buildings in the Brookdale Apartments community on Country Green Road were struck by gunfire, but there were no injuries reported.

Hopkins has been charged with:

Attempted malicious wounding (§18.2-51)

Shooting from a vehicle (§18.2-286.1)

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony (§18.2-53.1)

Gang participation (§18.2-46.2)

A 17-year-old juvenile is also in police custody related to the incident. The juvenile is being held at the Blue Ridge Juvenile Detention center.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Albemarle County Police Department at (434) 296-5807. For those who wish to remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers at (434) 977-4000.

Related stories