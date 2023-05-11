Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsafrican american heritage festival returns to staunton with new name expansion
Culture

African-American Heritage Festival returns to Staunton with new name, expansion

Crystal Graham
Published date:

African American Cultural Festival StauntonThe African-American Heritage Festival Foundation will return this September with a new name and the addition of multicultural celebrations.

The African-American Heritage & Multicultural Festival will be held Sept. 16-17, 2023 at Gypsy Hill Park in Staunton.

The revived festival will feature vendors, food trucks, storytellers, musicians, entertainers and activities that showcase the diverse cultures found in our region.

“We’ve been hosting this festival in Staunton for 31 years, and we are very excited to breathe new life into it,” said Marguerite Johnson, president of the African-American Heritage Festival Foundation. “It will be an even more enriching experience for our community with the inclusion of our schools and the celebration of numerous cultural traditions represented in the Valley.”

New this year, Staunton City Schools, Augusta County Public Schools and Waynesboro Public Schools are partnering with the foundation to host the event. The school divisions will bring in storytelling, performers, and a sharing of customs from local students and families of various cultural backgrounds.

The foundation is working to raise $25,000 by June 7 to secure entertainers, vendors, supplies, and materials for the event.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Augusta County employee shut down gun-control protest citing rules that don’t exist
2 Waynesboro supports closing tourism information center, no plans to explore new location
3 ‘We’re just in a holding pattern’: Waynesboro School Board receives 2024 budget update
4 UVA guard Reece Beekman gets NBA Draft Combine invite: He’s probably gone
5 Report: UVA coaching staff has concerns over fit with QB transfer Tony Muskett

Latest News

police investigation
Virginia

Man stabbed, died after entering Norfolk home; no charges filed in case

Chris Graham
court law
U.S./World

Jury returns indictments against Delaware man, woman in interstate sex trafficking case

Chris Graham

A federal grand jury in Delaware has returned an indictment charging a Delaware man and woman with sex trafficking, labor trafficking and related charges.

broadband internet
U.S./World

Four men sentenced for their participation in child sex exploitation website

Chris Graham

Four men were sentenced this week for their participation in a website dedicated to child sexual exploitation.

basketball
Sports

Virginia Tech, VCU, Liberty get invites to ESPN in-season hoops tournaments

Chris Graham
healthcare
Local

Sentara Health plans to combine into one Medicaid option

Rebecca Barnabi
crow mary kathleen grissom charlottesville
Culture

Bestselling author Kathleen Grissom to read from novel more than 10 years in the making

Crystal Graham
paramount theater
Culture

Charlottesville Symphony to present music from sci-films, TV shows on June 10

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy