African-American Heritage Festival returns to Staunton with new name, expansion

The African-American Heritage Festival Foundation will return this September with a new name and the addition of multicultural celebrations.

The African-American Heritage & Multicultural Festival will be held Sept. 16-17, 2023 at Gypsy Hill Park in Staunton.

The revived festival will feature vendors, food trucks, storytellers, musicians, entertainers and activities that showcase the diverse cultures found in our region.

“We’ve been hosting this festival in Staunton for 31 years, and we are very excited to breathe new life into it,” said Marguerite Johnson, president of the African-American Heritage Festival Foundation. “It will be an even more enriching experience for our community with the inclusion of our schools and the celebration of numerous cultural traditions represented in the Valley.”

New this year, Staunton City Schools, Augusta County Public Schools and Waynesboro Public Schools are partnering with the foundation to host the event. The school divisions will bring in storytelling, performers, and a sharing of customs from local students and families of various cultural backgrounds.

The foundation is working to raise $25,000 by June 7 to secure entertainers, vendors, supplies, and materials for the event.