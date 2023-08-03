Countries
A dream job could be a college choice away
A dream job could be a college choice away

Rebecca Barnabi
job interview
(© photobyphotoboy – stock.adobe.com)

Which college you choose to attend may enable you to achieve your dream job.

Each college or university provides certain specialties, especially colleges offering degrees in the healthcare sector, but some stand above the rest in providing students the opportunity to obtain their dream jobs.

“While your place of study is no substitute for hard work, it just shows you that certain colleges are specialized to prepare students for specific career paths,” said Helpful Professor founder Chris Drew.

According to Drew, colleges such as Harvard have established reputations for cultivating exceptional business leaders which is ideal for students who aspire to be CEOS. “These colleges offer rigorous curricula, comprehensive networking opportunities and access to renowned faculty members who possess invaluable industry experience,” Drew said.

Carnegie Mellon, recognized for cutting-edge research and innovation in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, is ideal for students interested in jobs with AI engineering.

“By immersing students in hands-on projects, providing access to state-of-the-art resources, and fostering collaborations with industry leaders, these colleges equip future AI engineers with the knowledge and skills necessary to thrive in this rapidly evolving field,” Drew said.

Individual effort by a student remains important, but college choice may enhance chances for success in a specific profession.

Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va. is included in The Best Colleges for Your Craft. Stanford and MIT are in the top 10 colleges for half of the 10 dreams jobs listed. Harvard is in first place for becoming a CEO or company founder.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

