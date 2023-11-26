Countries
Home #22 Liberty caps perfect 12-0 regular season: Flames defeat UTEP, 42-28
Football, Sports

#22 Liberty caps perfect 12-0 regular season: Flames defeat UTEP, 42-28

Chris Graham
Published date:

liberty logo#22 Liberty capped a 12-0 regular season with a 42-28 win over UTEP on Saturday.

The Flames (12-0, 8-0 Conference USA) ran to the win – literally – gaining 441 yards on the ground.

Quarterback Kaidon Salter only completed four passes, but one went for a TD, allowing him to match Malik Willis’ single-season school record for total touchdowns in 2021 (40).

Salter gained 76 yards on the ground, one of four rushers to go for 69 or more, led by Quinton Cooley, who had 83 yards and three TDs.

The game was not as close as the score made it seem. Liberty led 35-7 at the end of three.

The Flames will look to capture their first-ever FBS conference title when they welcome New Mexico State (10-3, 7-1 CUSA) back to Williams Stadium for the 2023 CUSA Football Championship on Friday.

Earlier this year, Liberty jumpstarted its undefeated record in CUSA play with a 33-17 victory over the Aggies on Sept. 9 in Lynchburg.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

