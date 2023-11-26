22 Liberty caps perfect 12-0 regular season: Flames defeat UTEP, 42-28

#22 Liberty capped a 12-0 regular season with a 42-28 win over UTEP on Saturday.

The Flames (12-0, 8-0 Conference USA) ran to the win – literally – gaining 441 yards on the ground.

Quarterback Kaidon Salter only completed four passes, but one went for a TD, allowing him to match Malik Willis’ single-season school record for total touchdowns in 2021 (40).

Salter gained 76 yards on the ground, one of four rushers to go for 69 or more, led by Quinton Cooley, who had 83 yards and three TDs.

The game was not as close as the score made it seem. Liberty led 35-7 at the end of three.

The Flames will look to capture their first-ever FBS conference title when they welcome New Mexico State (10-3, 7-1 CUSA) back to Williams Stadium for the 2023 CUSA Football Championship on Friday.

Earlier this year, Liberty jumpstarted its undefeated record in CUSA play with a 33-17 victory over the Aggies on Sept. 9 in Lynchburg.