Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news 12 angry jurors story of prejudice comes to staunton stage
Local

‘12 Angry Jurors:’ Story of prejudice comes to Staunton stage

Rebecca Barnabi
Published:
Courtesy of Silver Line Theatre Exchange.

The first all-Valley high school theater production by Silver Line Theatre Exchange will be of “12 Angry Jurors.”

First published in 1954 and written by Reginald Rose, “12 Angry Jurors” illustrates prejudice and bias in a jury deliberation room. Twelve jurors deliberate the case at the center of which is a teenager. A guilty verdict will sentence the teenager to death.

As one juror begins to shed doubt on the teenager’s guilt, personal issues arise and conflict threatens to derail the deliberation process.

The cast of “12 Angry Jurors” will include public, private and homeschool students in the Valley. The annual performance gives students an alternative to the musical theatre productions that most high schools focus on in the winter, and creates a broader theatre network among youth.

Silver Line, an education-led theatre company in downtown Staunton, offers classes and performance opportunities for students in grades PK-12.

Performances will be Friday, February 3 and Saturday, February 4 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, February 5 at 4 p.m. at the Warehouse, 211 N. Lewis St., Staunton VA.

Tickets are available online.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

uva health

UVA makes plan for biotech institute with $100 million gift
Rebecca Barnabi
tony bennett
,

Analysis: Virginia’s new small lineup has been a force on offense, with work to do on D
Chris Graham

Virginia is giving up more points with its new small lineup, but the improvement on offense has more than made up for it.

virginia state capitol
,

Virginia Senate Judiciary Committee advances life-saving gun safety bills  
Crystal Graham

The Senate Judiciary Committee has advanced a bill aiming to put measures in place for gun safety.

Top pharmacologist to join UVA School of Medicine faculty
Rebecca Barnabi
court square theater
,

Court Square Theater to feature Roald Dahl’s ‘Willy Wonka JR’ musical
Crystal Graham
new dominion bookshop charlottesville
,

Bookshop to host open mic with UVA’s FLUX Spoken Word and Poetry
Crystal Graham
security online

Steps to take for individuals and organizations to keep information safe
Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy