Local COVID hospitalizations bumping back up: Might need to look at second booster
Augusta Health has seen an uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations in the past two weeks, and officials there are encouraging the community to get a second booster if necessary.
Augusta Health spokesperson Kristen Printy told us today that the hospital had been down to as few as two in-patient COVID positive cases two weeks ago, but the current in-patient COVID census is at 15.
“We are really encouraging the community to protect themselves and others by knowing their vaccine eligibility and to get the next booster if eligible, as we know vaccination is still the best protection against COVID-19,” Printy said.
Printy provided a link to a chart from the CDC that breaks down eligibility for additional boosters.
You can access that link here on the Augusta Health website.