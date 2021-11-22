How to stream the Virginia-Virginia Tech game if you’re a Comcast subscriber?

The ACC and ESPN have the Virginia-Virginia Tech game on ACC Network on Saturday, bad news if you’re a Comcast subscriber, with the standoff on that at two years and counting.

You could get tickets, plenty of which are still available, given that the teams are 6-5 and 5-6, respectively.

And also, it’s going to be cold. Temperature at the 3:45 p.m. kickoff is forecast at 48, and it will fall into the upper 30s by the fourth quarter.

Brrr.

You could hope against hope that ESPN and Comcast will end their dispute between now and Saturday.

The fact that this week is Thanksgiving makes that harder.

Your other option, other than skipping the game entirely: finagle it.

YouTubeTV: I bit the bullet and got a subscription back at the start of the football season. It’s $64.99 a month, but there’s a 30-day trial rate of $14.99.

Sling: $10 for the first 30 days. Note: I didn’t have a good experience with it back at the start of the football season, which is how I ended up with YouTubeTV.

Hulu: Hulu offers a seven-day free trial. But hey, free trial.

fuboTV: Another free trial. Free is good.

Vidgo: Free trial #3. Free: awesome.

One recommendation with any of the above: don’t wait until 3:44 p.m. on Saturday to sign up. Give yourself some time to get the app working on your TV, load it up, test it out, the rest.

Story by Chris Graham

