FredNats rally in 10th for extra-inning victory over Salem

The Fredericksburg Nationals scored three runs in the top of the 10th inning of Thursday’s game against the Salem Red Sox, prevailing 7-4 for their second win in a row.

Cole Daily brought home Viandel Peña on a fielder’s choice for the game-winning run, and two additional insurance runs scored without a base hit as the FredNats improved to 2-0 in extra-inning games.

Bryan Peña pitched well over 5.2 innings in his start for Fredericksburg, but allowed an unearned run in the first after an error on a pickoff throw followed by a fielding error. Peña allowed another run in the third on a two-out RBI single from Joe Davis to put the Red Sox ahead 2-0.

The FredNats strung together three doubles in the fourth inning to score four runs and take a lead against Salem starter Ryan Zeferjahn. Telmito Agustin and Daily hit back-to-back two-baggers to get Fredericksburg on the board, and Allan Berríos tied the game with an RBI single. Jake Randa won an eight-pitch battle against Zeferjahn, lacing a two-run double down the right field line to give the FredNats a 4-2 lead.

It was Salem’s turn to respond in the sixth, as Nick Northcut lined an RBI double down the left field line and Dean Miller chopped a double to shallow center to tie the game 4-4. Amos Willingham (W, 2-0) allowed an inherited runner to score, but took the game through the ninth with 3.1 innings of scoreless relief.

Devon Roedahl (L, 1-1) worked a hitless ninth for the Red Sox, but allowed a sharp single to Jeremy De La Rosa to lead off the tenth. With runners at second and third and one out, Daily chopped a grounder towards second that sent Peña charging home. He was tagged before touching the plate, but catcher Alex Erro lost control of the ball and the FredNats took a 5-4 lead. De La Rosa scored on a wild pitch, Ricardo Méndez drove in Daily with a sacrifice fly, and Tanner Driskill (S, 2) retired the Red Sox in order in the tenth to seal the win.

The FredNats continue their series against the Red Sox on Friday. First pitch from Haley Toyota Field in Salem is scheduled for 7:05, with FredNats On Deck beginning at 6:50 on the FredNats Baseball Network.

