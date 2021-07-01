Flying Squirrels drop third straight with 6-2 loss to Rumble Ponies

After allowing five runs over two innings, the Richmond Flying Squirrels were defeated 6-2 by the Binghamton Rumble Ponies Wednesday night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (26-24) have dropped three consecutive games while the Rumble Ponies (17-31) collected their fourth-straight win.

Richmond opened the scoring in the bottom of the first when Frankie Tostado launched his third triple of the season that brought home Simon Whiteman and put the Flying Squirrels ahead, 1-0. Tostado has collected at least one extra-base hit in each of his last five games.

Binghamton tied the game in the second, 1-1, after Quinn Brodey tripled and scored in the next at-bat off a throwing error with Trenton Toplikar (Loss, 1-4) on the mound.

The Rumble Ponies stormed ahead with four runs in the third inning to take a 5-1 lead. After a leadoff double, Nick Meyer doubled and Jake Mangum scored on a fielding error to give Binghamton a 2-1 lead. Brodey brought home Meyer off an RBI single and Will Toffey capped the scoring with a two-RBI single to right field.

Binghamton has scored four runs during a single inning in both games of the series.

After a leadoff double by David Villar in the third inning, Vince Fernandez punched an RBI single that cut the deficit to 5-2. Fernandez notched his fourth multi-hit game of the season in a 3-for-4 performance with an RBI.

With a runner at second in the fifith, Yoel Romero extended the Binghamton lead to 6-2 with an RBI double that scored Brodey. Romero has four RBIs in the current series against Richmond.

Toplikar finished the night with 4.0 innings of work, allowing seven hits, five runs (four earned) and one walk with five strikeouts.

Binghamton starter Adam Oller (Win, 2-3) allowed two runs over 5.0 innings pitched while striking out eight Flying Squirrels.

The Flying Squirrels and Rumble Ponies face off on Thursday. Right-hander Akeel Morris (1-0, 8.10) will start for Richmond opposed by left-hander Josh Walker (3-1, 3.34) for Binghamton.

Thursday will feature In-Your-Face Fireworks following the contest as the Flying Squirrels don their Copa identity as the Ardillas Voladoras. Fans 15 and older will receive a pullover fleece ruana featuring Richmond’s Copa Identity while supplies last, presented by Pepsi. Gates open at 5:30 with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.

