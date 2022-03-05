Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Schedule for week of March 7-11

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Albemarle County

Interstate 64 – Road construction. State police will be conducting a slow roll in the eastbound lanes between mile marker 121 and mile marker 127, Sunday from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Drivers should slow down and expect delays.

Interstate 64 – Debris cleanup. Expect left lane closures between mile marker 105 and mile marker 131 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., daily while crews remove trees and other storm debris from the shoulder and clear zone. Multiple crews will be working in this area. Be alert for traffic controls and directional signs as you approach the work zones.

(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:

S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Construction of diverging diamond interchange. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Right two lanes and right and left shoulders closed from the eastbound off-ramp to U.S. 250, Sunday through Saturday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Use caution traveling through the work zone and be alert for construction vehicles entering and exiting the work area.

Route 20 (Stony Point Road) at Route 649 (Proffit Road). Construction of a roundabout. Expect intermittent lane closure with traffic controlled by flaggers, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour.

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) at Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road). Construction of a roundabout. Expect single lane closures with traffic controlled by flaggers between 6 a.m. and 7:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Be alert for equipment and workers near the travel lanes and follow signs through the work zone.

(NEW) Route 20 (Scottsville Road) – Debris removal Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. between Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) and Route 6 (Irish Road). Expect alternating lane closures under flagging operation. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes.

U.S. 29/250 Bypass – Utility work under VDOT permit from the U.S. 250 Bypass ramp to Route 743 (Hydraulic Road). Expect mobile work zone with right shoulder closure northbound, Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) – Roadway improvements. Expect alternating flagging operations in both the eastbound and westbound lanes from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, from Route 1260 (Cory Farm Road) to Radford Lane.

Route 240 (Crozet Avenue) – Bridge superstructure replacement. Traffic reduced to one lane controlled by temporary signal between Route 1231 (Davis Drive) and Route 691 (Tabor Street) through mid-July 2022. Expect congestion and delays during peak traffic hours.

Route 631 (Rio Road East) – Sidewalk work between Route 1177 (Dunlora Drive) and Route 1481 (Pen Park Lane). Expect alternating lane closures with flagging operations and workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 688 (Midway Road) – Paving operations. All lanes will be closed Tuesday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Route 689 (Burchs Creek Road) to Route 635 (Miller School Road) for paving.

Culpeper County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Road construction. State police will be conducting a slow roll in the eastbound lanes between mile marker 149 and mile marker 153 Sunday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Drivers should slow down and expect delays.

(NEW) U.S. 17 (West Main Street) – Turn lane construction. The right shoulder in the southbound lane will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

(NEW) Route 686 (Lovers Lane) Paving operations. Expect alternating lane closures under flagging operations in the eastbound lanes from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. between U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) and U.S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway), Tuesday through Thursday.

(NEW) Route 699 (Keyser Road) – Paving operations. Expect alternating lane closures under flagging operations in the westbound lanes from 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. between Service Lane and Route 667 (Nalles Mill Road), Wednesday through Friday.

Fauquier County

Interstate 66 – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect right shoulder closures, eastbound and westbound, between mile marker 14 and mile marker 37, Sunday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Be alert for traffic controls and directional signs as you approach the work zones.

(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Ditch cleaning operations. Expect mobile alternating shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. between mile marker 15 and mile marker 35 in both eastbound and westbound lanes as crews clear ditches and drains on the right and left shoulders.

U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). One southbound lane closed. Lane closure will remain in place for majority of project. Anticipated completion December 2022.

(UPDATE) U.S. 17 (West Main Street) – Expect alternating lane closures in the northbound lanes from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday between Route 1003 (Frost Street) and U.S. 17 (Winchester Road) for road construction.

U.S. 29 (James Madison Highway) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect mobile right shoulder closures northbound from the Culpeper County line to the Prince William County line from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Route 647 (Crest Hill Road) – Bridge replacement. The bridge over Thumb Run is closed for replacement of the structure. Detour signs will direct traffic to use Route 635 (Hume Road) and Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road). The new bridge will reopen to traffic by Nov. 11, 2022.

Route 674 (Frytown Road) – Roadway reconstruction. Road closed to through traffic between Route 678 (Bald Hill Drive) and Route 1440 (Millwood Drive). Local traffic follow directional signs. Project completion expected June 3.

Route 805 (Bealeton Road) – Road reduced to one lane under the U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) bridge during bridge replacement project. Traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals.

(UPDATE) Route 806 (Elk Run Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 28 (Catlett Road) to Route 607 (Shenandoah Path). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Louisa County

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Debris cleanup. Expect left lane closures eastbound and westbound from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., daily between mile marker 131 and mile marker 149 while crews remove trees and other storm debris from the shoulder and clear zone. Multiple crews will be working in this area. Be alert for traffic controls and directional signs as you approach the work zones.

(NEW) Route 208 (New Bridge Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect westbound lane closures under flagging operation from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, between Route 850 (Anna Coves Boulevard) and the entrance to the Dollar General Store.

Route 522 (Cross County Road) – Construction of a roundabout at U.S. 250 (Broad Street Road) near the Goochland County line. Expect flagging operations Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Orange County

(NEW) Route 20 (Constitution Highway) Culvert repairs. The northbound lane and right shoulder will close under flagging operations between Route 725 (Hook Road) and Route 671 (Village Road) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, while crews replace a culvert.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) Route 605 (Major Brown Drive) – Debris removal. Both east and westbound lanes will be closed to traffic at Route 707 (Slate Mills Road) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday, while crews move a downed tree from the Hughes River on Tuesday.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia.