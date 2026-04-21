Richmond Police are searching for a Henrico County man wanted in connection with a triple-shooting on Tuesday morning that killed one.

Levy Nelson, 41, of Henrico County, fled the scene – the 3100 block of Fifth Avenue – in a gray Ford F-150.

The truck, with a toolbox in the bed, has a Virginia plate of THV 5063.

Officers were called to the scene at 9:50 a.m. on Tuesday, and found three individuals in a home who had suffered apparent gunshot wounds.

An adult male was found down and unresponsive, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

An adult female and a juvenile female were transported to a local hospital with injuries that were considered life-threatening.

Detectives are progressing with the investigation and are investigating this incident as a domestic situation.

The public is asked to provide information on the whereabouts of the truck or Nelson – and are asked to call 911 with information.

Anyone with information related to these shootings is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at (804) 814-7123 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Tips may also be submitted through the P3 app.

All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

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