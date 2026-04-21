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Richmond Police searching for suspect in triple-shooting on Fifth Avenue

Chris Graham
Published date:
richmond shooting
Levy Nelson. Photo: Richmond Police

Richmond Police are searching for a Henrico County man wanted in connection with a triple-shooting on Tuesday morning that killed one.

Levy Nelson, 41, of Henrico County, fled the scene – the 3100 block of Fifth Avenue – in a gray Ford F-150.

The truck, with a toolbox in the bed, has a Virginia plate of THV 5063.

Officers were called to the scene at 9:50 a.m. on Tuesday, and found three individuals in a home who had suffered apparent gunshot wounds.

An adult male was found down and unresponsive, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

truck
Suspect truck. Photo: Richmond Police

An adult female and a juvenile female were transported to a local hospital with injuries that were considered life-threatening.

Detectives are progressing with the investigation and are investigating this incident as a domestic situation.

The public is asked to provide information on the whereabouts of the truck or Nelson – and are asked to call 911 with information.

Anyone with information related to these shootings is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at (804) 814-7123 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Tips may also be submitted through the P3 app.

All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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