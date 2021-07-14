Youngkin team blasts CNBC ‘top state for business’ designation

Published Wednesday, Jul. 14, 2021, 11:24 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

CNBC, which launched the Tea Party, which in turn launched Donald Trump, is now an agent of the leftist revolution.

We learn this from Glenn Youngkin’s PR team, which took a minute to review CNBC’s declaration that Virginia is the top state for business in 2021, and said, uh, oh.

The presser criticized CNBC’s “flawed 2021 methodology,” rambled about critical race theory, then promised that Youngkin will be “laser focused on delivering real results for all Virginians.”

Maybe not all Virginians.

(For example, transgender Virginians?)

After digesting the bad news that seven-plus years of Democrats in the governor’s mansion has Virginia leading the nation in economics, Youngkin spoke with reporters, telling NBC 12, “Unfortunately, Virginia hasn’t performed like the number one state to do business in, and we’ve watched our cost of living and our cost of doing business be ranked literally in the bottom half.”

Which, fair points. The CNBC rankings had Virginia lagging in cost of doing business (26),cost of living (26, thanks, NoVA!) and infrastructure (24, ahem, Republicans dithering on transportation).

The rankings also have the Commonwealth in the top third nationally in education (2), workforce (3), access to capital (9), business friendless and life, health and inclusion (11), economy (13) and technology and innovation (16).

The life, health and inclusion line item is the one that drew the rebuke regarding critical race theory in the PR.

“By a large margin, Virginia did outpace the top six states in CNBC’s brand-new category that prizes the McAuliffe-Northam critical race theory agenda and penalizes states that require a photo ID to vote,” the presser related.

There’s your dog whistle, folks.

Story by Chris Graham