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Home Trump dismisses pressure to sign affordable housing bill: ‘A big yawn’
U.S. & World

Trump dismisses pressure to sign affordable housing bill: ‘A big yawn’

Chris Graham
Published date:
donald trump
Donald Trump. Photo: © Joshua Sukoff/Shutterstock

That bipartisan affordable housing bill that Donald Trump’s own press secretary called “one of the most significant pieces of housing affordability legislation in American history” – what Trump really thinks about it is, “a big yawn.”

“To me, compared to The SAVE America Act, just about everything is a big yawn,” said Trump on Monday, continuing his stand against signing The ROAD to Housing Act until Congress agrees to take up and then pass his legislation that would make it harder for people to vote in elections.

The voting bill would be more aptly called The SAVE Trump’s Ass Act – it’s a last-ditch effort of Team Trump to give the MAGAs a fighting chance in the 2026 midterms; maintaining at least a House majority is the firewall to a Democrat majority opening up an untold number of investigations into the tens of billions of dollars of grifting on the part of Trump and his inner circle.

The ROAD to America Act, for its part, will, among other things, establish a program to convert abandoned buildings into housing developments, increase capacity for banks to invest in affordable housing development, and ensure that workers on federally funded housing projects are paid prevailing wages.

Most significantly, and controversially, the legislation would restrict the ability of large institutional investors from buying single-family homes.

The ROAD to Housing Act is the rare example of Washington doing something meaningful to make life better for Americans, by trying to pump more money and energy into the housing market – as millions of folks struggle to make ends meet because of limited inventory.

Trump seems to think he’s some sort of expert on housing because his father built the family fortune on grifting state and federal tax dollars for affordable housing for GIs returning from World War II.

“Nobody knows more than me about housing in the history of the presidency. Nobody did well like me in housing. I made a lot of money with housing,” Trump bragged to reporters in an Oval Office gaggle on Monday.

He really doesn’t get it, does he?

Seriously, he’s bragging there about the Trump family name having been built on, in effect, stealing money intended to put up housing for GIs by cutting corners and inflating margins.

“When I look at that bill, it’s a bill, but when I look at The SAVE America Act, it’s about saving America, and I’d like to have The SAVE America Act, and that’s probably not going to happen because we have four Republican senators, maybe five, that just won’t vote for it, it’s crazy,” Trump said.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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