With the heat dome on its way, PETA is urging people who see a dog chained outside in the sweltering heat to call authorities immediately – or to call PETA, if they don’t get the help they need from their local cops.

It’s illegal in Virginia to leave dogs chained outside in temperatures above 85 degrees, and we’re going to be well above that across much of the Commonwealth – where I’m based, in Waynesboro, in the mountains, is going to be in the mid to upper 90s beginning Wednesday and into the weekend.

Richmond is forecast to be near or in the triple digits Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

So, no, don’t leave your pets chained outside, and certainly don’t leave them in the car when you’re out running errands.

Last year, 151 dogs and cats died from heat-related causes – and that’s just what we have confirmed; the actual figure is likely far higher, as most deaths go unreported.

If you’re hot, dogs and cats – who can’t sweat as humans do – are even hotter.

Tips

Walk dogs during cooler parts of the day and limit their time outside in the heat.

Before walks, touch the pavement to ensure it won’t burn dogs’ footpads.

In hot weather, walk only in the shade, on earth, or on grass.

Never leave animals outdoors in extreme heat or inside vehicles at any time.

If you see a dog showing signs of heatstroke – including heavy panting, excessive drooling, vomiting, diarrhea, lethargy, difficulty walking, seizures, and collapse – ensure that the animal is moved into the shade or an air-conditioned space, offer them water, and wet them down with room-temperature (not cold) water. If their guardian isn’t around, call local authorities immediately.

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