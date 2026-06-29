Waynesboro Police have identified the person found dead on Saturday in the 600 block of Ivanhoe Avenue, and are saying that the death is being investigated as a homicide.

The victim was ID’d as Benjamin G. Dailey, 31, of Waynesboro.

A news item posted on social media on Monday reported that Dailey was found “with injuries consistent with blunt force trauma.”

The report also tries to make the claim that “this appears to be an isolated incident and poses no known threat to the public,” even as the PD acknowledges that “detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident” – and we’ve not been given any sense of who a perpetrator here might have been.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Corporal Dovel of the Waynesboro Police Department at (540) 942-6675.

Callers may remain anonymous.

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