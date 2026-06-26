Somebody in Downtown Leesburg threw a guitar at a moving Leesburg Police cruiser at 2:51 a.m. Friday, penetrating the windshield and causing significant damage.

The officer driving the cruiser was not injured.

Getting a look at the area listed in the police report with the help of Google Maps, the zero block of South King Street, man, that’s an elite downtown they have there in Leesburg.

It’s also not immediately obvious from the peek in that there would have been an event in the vicinity featuring a frustrated garage band rocker who might have been out in the streets at three in the morning.

Per the Leesburg PD, the investigation remains active as detectives work to identify the individuals involved.

Anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area or has information related to this incident is asked to contact the Leesburg Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 703-771-4500.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Leesburg Crime Tip Line at 703-443-TIPS (8477) or by email at [email protected].

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