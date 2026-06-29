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UVA Basketball: Odom adds international perimeter shooter to 2026-2027 roster

Chris Graham
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uva basketball ryan odom
Ryan Odom. Photo: Mike Ingalls/AFP

Turns out, UVA Basketball coach Ryan Odom wasn’t done with his roster, which we picked up on today with the news that Nolan Adekunle, a 6’6”, 218-pound guard from Germany, is headed to Charlottesville for the 2026-2027 season.

At age 24, Adekunle will be a one-and-done, under the new NCAA age-based eligibility rules.

Adekunle has been playing professionally in his native Germany since his age-17 season in 2019-2020.

He’s a solid perimeter shooter – Adekunle shot 42.3 percent from three in 2025-2026 while playing for Gladiators Trier in the Basketball Bundesliga, the top pro league in Germany.

Rising second-year UVA player Johann Grunloh also played in the German BBL before jumping to the U.S. college game last year.

Projected UVA Basketball rotation for 2026-2027

Guard

chance mallory 2 uva basketball
Chance Mallory. Photo: Mike Ingalls/AFP
  • 5’10” PG Chance Mallory: 9.3 ppg, 3.4 assists/g, 3:1 assist:turnover ratio, 49.6% 2FG, 34.5% 3FG.
  • 6’6” PG Jan Vide: 12.1 ppg, 4.0 assists/g, 46.9% 2FG, 32.3% 3FG.
  • 6’7” SG Sam Lewis: 10.6 ppg, 51.0% 2FG, 40.3% 3FG.
  • 6’6” SG Christian Harmon: 12.8 ppg, 53.2% 2FG, 34.6% 3FG (Arkansas State).
  • 6’6” SG Nolan Adekunle: 8.4 ppg, 70.7% 2FG, 43.2% 3FG (Gladiators Trier).
  • 6’4” SG Jurian Dixon: 15.9 ppg, 45.9% 2FG, 38.5% 3FG (Cal-Irvine).

Forward/center

thijs de ridder uva basketball
Photo: UVA Athletics
  • 6’9” PF Thijs de Ridder: 15.6 ppg, 6.2 rebounds/g, 56.8% 2FG, 35.7% 3FG.
  • 6’8″ PF Kalu Anya: 6.5 ppg, 7.5 rebounds/g, 65.8% 2FG (Saint Louis).
  • 7’0” C Johann Grunloh: 7.1 ppg, 5.2 rebounds/g, 2.2 blocked shots/g, 62.1% 2FG, 35.0% 3FG.
  • 7’1” C Favour Ibe: incoming freshman, four-star prep recruit in 2026.

In the mix

elijah gertrude uva basketball
Elijah Gertrude. Photo: Mike Ingalls/AFP
  • Elijah Gertrude, a 6’4” former four-star recruit in 2023 who has seen limited action at Virginia in his seasons (medical redshirt in 2024-2025).
  • 6’8” SG Martin Carrere: redshirted at VCU in 2024-2025; limited minutes at Virginia last season. Intriguing prospect who can shoot the lights out from the perimeter.
  • 6’9” PF Silas Barksdale: four-star recruit in 2025; redshirted last season.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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