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Virginia State Police seek public help in investigation of Interstate 95 fatal crash

Chris Graham
Published date:
Updated:
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Photo: © Wild Awake (Generated with AI)/stock.adobe.com

Virginia State Police is crowdsourcing its investigation into a fatal crash that occurred Friday morning at 4:08 a.m. on Interstate 95 northbound at the 117-mile marker in Spotsylvania County.

VSP is asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or saw the vehicle prior to the crash, or has information on the driver’s behavior prior to the crash, to contact Virginia State Police Division 2 Dispatch at (804) 750-8778 or email [email protected].

The preliminary investigation indicates that a dark-colored Honda Civic was travelling northbound on Interstate 95 at a possible high rate of speed when it went off the road and overturned in the median.

The driver, a 26-year-old male, died of his injuries.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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