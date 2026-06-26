Virginia State Police seek public help in investigation of Interstate 95 fatal crash

Virginia State Police is crowdsourcing its investigation into a fatal crash that occurred Friday morning at 4:08 a.m. on Interstate 95 northbound at the 117-mile marker in Spotsylvania County.

VSP is asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or saw the vehicle prior to the crash, or has information on the driver’s behavior prior to the crash, to contact Virginia State Police Division 2 Dispatch at (804) 750-8778 or email [email protected].

The preliminary investigation indicates that a dark-colored Honda Civic was travelling northbound on Interstate 95 at a possible high rate of speed when it went off the road and overturned in the median.

The driver, a 26-year-old male, died of his injuries.

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